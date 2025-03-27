Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

27 March 2025, 17:34

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface. Picture: Studio Ghibli, Jason Merritt/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

OpenAI's ChatGPT image generator is allowing people to make Studio Ghibli style animations with a prompt.

A new Studio Ghibli AI trend has gone viral online and fans are now resurfacing Hayao Miyazaki's damning comments about AI.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately, you've probably noticed that people are using AI to generate Studio Ghibli versions of themselves. Using OpenAI's most recent image-generation update on ChatGPT, people are giving the software prompts to transform photos into animations in the style of Studio Ghibli films like Spirited Away.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the internet is now flooded with AI Studio Ghibli-style images. However, fans are coming together to point out that Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has previously spoken out against AI.

Robert Pattinson sounds unrecognisable in The Boy and The Heron trailer

In the 2016 docuseries 10 Years with Hayao Miyazaki, there's a viral scene where a group of animators show Hayao a video of an AI animated zombie. The presenter says: "This movement is so creepy and could be applied to a zombie video game. Artificial intelligence could present us with grotesque movements that we humans can't imagine."

Reacting in disdain, Hayao then says: "I can't watch this stuff and find [it] interesting. Whoever creates this stuff has no idea what pain is whatsoever. I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, go ahead and do it."

He then added: "I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."

The clip has since been shared all over X/Twitter, TikTok and Instagram with people calling out the AI trend.

As it stands, Hayao is yet to comment directly on the new trend. We'll update you if he does.

