Will Bayley Leaves Strictly Come Dancing After Leg Injury: ‘I’m Gutted’

Will Bayley has been forced to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing.

Will Bayley and dance partner Janette Manrara had to skip last week’s Strictly Come Dancing after he injured his leg during rehearsals.

And following a final consultation with his doctor earlier this week, Will was told he wouldn’t be able to continue his Strictly journey.

The pair appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two together to confirm the news as they struggled to fight back tears.

Will also insisted his injury was nothing to do with his disability, telling viewers: "I just want people to know that it’s not because I have a disability, I don’t want people to be put off dancing, it can happen to anyone, it’s just unlucky."

Will Bayley has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC One

Will, who was born with arthrogryposis, broke down during the interview, saying: “I didn’t want it to end like this, but there are so many positive things I want to focus on because it was such an amazing journey.

“I never thought I could do half of this stuff and I owe Janette so much because I came into this show really scared of dancing or embarrassing myself but she believed in me.”

Host Zoe Ball asked about his injury and Will said: “It’s getting there it’s just not ready to dance on at all, if I could I really would, I’d give it everything I really would but it’s just not ready for it.”

He said in a statement before the show he’s “gutted” about leaving, but is grateful for the endless support he’s received along the way.

Will said: "I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end. I’ve loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received.

Will Bayley impressed the judges every week on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC One

“I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me, and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our couple’s choice dance, through to the lifts in our salsa, will stay with me forever. I’ve had the time of my life."

His partner Janette said she’s “devastated” Will has had to leave the competition, but she’s found a friend in him “for life”.

Will and Janette missed out on last week’s Strictly, and Catherine Tyldesley lost her place in the competition following her and Johannes Radebe’s dance off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.

