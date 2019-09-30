Strictly's Saffron Barker Targeted By Hackers Who Leaked 'Intimate' Pictures Of The Star

30 September 2019, 11:29

Saffron Barket targeted by hackers
Saffron Barket targeted by hackers. Picture: Instagram @saffronbarker

Saffron Barker has been targeted by hackers who have leaked intimate photos of the star as the show tightens security for contestants.

Strictly's Saffron Barker has reportedly been targeted by hackers who have leaked 'intimate' photos of the YouTuber online, as the show steps up security for the cast after various threats have been made, including death threats.

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

According to this publication, the 19-year-old's iCloud was hacked and photos she had taken on holiday uploaded onto a website with a source from the show calling the attack 'worrying.'

The source also revealed that contestants were being briefed about online security as "there is a fear that Saffron could be threatened with the pictures, or that other more explicit ones could also have been stolen."

The Brightonian YouTube star has skyrocketed into mainstream fame after being cast for the dancing competition and paired with AJ Pritchard, 24, with the pair dancing to a Tango and getting favourable reviews from the judges.

The pair have already faced rumours of a budding romance, although AJ has a girlfriend and a representative for Saffron has denied there's anything more than a professional relationship going on.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the Strictly audience cheering over the top of Lewis Capaldi's live performance of 'Someone You Loved', whilst two of the professionals, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec performed a routine, accusing the crowd of 'drowning out' the singer.

