Strictly’s Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell Show Off Lavish Hotel Room After Row With Tour Members Over PDA

1 February 2019, 16:42

Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell show off their luxury hotel after annoying the tour cast with constant kissing.
Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell show off their luxury hotel after annoying the tour cast with constant kissing. Picture: Instagram

YouTuber Joe Sugg and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell have shacked up in a luxury hotel after annoying the tour cast with their PDAs.

Joe Sugg and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Dianne Buswell have been forced to change hotels after sources say tour-mates are over their constant PDAs.

A source told the tabloids: “Joe and Dianne were reeling after realising everyone on the tour was getting sick of their non-stop snogging.

“It’s caused some ill feeling between them and the others and it can’t be laughed off as a joke anymore.

Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell Forced To Leave Strictly Tour Cast Hotel Amid Tensions Over “Non-Stop Snogging”

In a new vlog, the two have now shown off their new lavish hotel suite at the five star Titanic in Liverpool compared to their fellow dancers staying in the measly Hilton hotel.

The YouTuber boasted to his 3.7million saying: "There's so much room in this hotel, I feel we could literally have a game of five-a-side football in here.

"We've got our own bar, we should get some tunes on and have a party. We should invite everybody else to come round and have a party."

The two seemed unfazed in their swanky £450-a-night hotel before popping some bubbly and applying fake tan.

The pair have been inseparable since confirming their romance at the end of December when the two came runner-up in the dance competition.

