Strictly’s Pro Dancers Ask To Ban Social Media Personalities Like Joe Sugg From Future Shows

The dancers claim celebrities with a huge social media following have an unfair advantage to the other stars when it comes to the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers have asked for social media stars to be banned from appearing on the show after considering Joe Sugg to have had an unfair advantage in the public vote due to his huge following.

According to the tabloids, a source claimed, “[Joe Sugg] wasn’t the best dancer, so his place on the show was purely based on his fanbase.

“Joe’s huge popularity caused some tension last year after he was being voted to stay in the show each week.

“Now the pros are going to unite and ask for no social media personalities for a year, to give everyone a level playing field.”

Vlogger Joe ended up coming second to documentary host Stacey Dooley in the last series, which some critics have credited to his 8.1million followers on YouTube voting for him week after week.

While he does have a huge following, Joe and his partner Dianne Buswell also captivated the nation with their developing romance while on the show.

The couple finally admitted they were an item after the show finished and have been posting loved up selfies together ever since.

There’s been no official word from the show on whether they would ban social media stars in future.

