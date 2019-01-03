Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Hires A Bodyguard Following Terrifying Nightclub Attack

AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis are recovering following a terrifying nightclub attack. Picture: Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has hired security to help him feel safe after he and his brother were attacked in a nightclub over Christmas.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard has hired a bodyguard to make him feel safe after he and his brother, Curtis, were attacked in a nightclub in their hometown of Nantwich.

WATCH: Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Reveals The Effects Of Nightclub Attack On His Mental Health

According to a tabloid source, AJ has been asked by police to identify the attackers using their social media profiles.

They claim, “AJ has hired a bodyguard to protect him over the coming weeks. He has been left traumatised by the assault, and while his confidence is growing he feels really nervous about the idea of going out in public.

“He’s worried about a possible revenge attack and wanted to have someone with him for the next month or so to help make him feel safe again.

AJ Pritchard has hired security following the attack. Picture: Instagram

“The pair are keen to make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice and are working with the police to try to identify their attackers on social media”.

AJ spoke to LBC last night about the effects the attack had had on him and his brother, revealing that it has left them nervous about going to nightclubs and crowded places.

Curtis is also recovering from emergency surgery on his knee following the attack, which has meant that he has had to pull out of his job as a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

