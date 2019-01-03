Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Hires A Bodyguard Following Terrifying Nightclub Attack

3 January 2019, 12:13

AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis are recovering following a terrifying nightclub attack.
AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis are recovering following a terrifying nightclub attack. Picture: Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has hired security to help him feel safe after he and his brother were attacked in a nightclub over Christmas.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard has hired a bodyguard to make him feel safe after he and his brother, Curtis, were attacked in a nightclub in their hometown of Nantwich.

WATCH: Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Reveals The Effects Of Nightclub Attack On His Mental Health

According to a tabloid source, AJ has been asked by police to identify the attackers using their social media profiles.

They claim, “AJ has hired a bodyguard to protect him over the coming weeks. He has been left traumatised by the assault, and while his confidence is growing he feels really nervous about the idea of going out in public.

“He’s worried about a possible revenge attack and wanted to have someone with him for the next month or so to help make him feel safe again.

AJ Pritchard has hired security following the attack.
AJ Pritchard has hired security following the attack. Picture: Instagram

“The pair are keen to make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice and are working with the police to try to identify their attackers on social media”.

AJ spoke to LBC last night about the effects the attack had had on him and his brother, revealing that it has left them nervous about going to nightclubs and crowded places.

Curtis is also recovering from emergency surgery on his knee following the attack, which has meant that he has had to pull out of his job as a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars.

> Grab Our App And Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Strictly Cast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Love Island babies

Love Island Babies: Which Contestants Now Have Children?

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West expecting their fourth child

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Fourth Child: Everything From Surrogate To Baby Names
The Kardashian-West family is reportedly expanding.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Allegedly Using A New Surrogate To Carry Their Fourth Child
Gemma Collins was NOT impressed with her entrance

Gemma Collins Threatens To Quit Dancing On Ice After Vowing To Become ‘Beyonce On Ice’
Khloé Kardashian's snubbed by Tristan Thompson as she twerks on NYE

Khloé Kardashian's Ignored Whilst Twerking On Tristan Thompson & It's Awkward AF

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ariana Grande has completely owned 2018

6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande

Can you pass Capital's Big Ol' Quiz of 2018?

Capital's Big Ol' Quiz Of 2018

Caroline Flack and boyfriend Andrew Brady

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady: Relationship Details Revealed Including How They Met To Their Engagement
The Vamps star James McVey's tattoo guide as he heads into the I'm A Celebrity jungle 2018

James McVey Tattoo Guide: The Vamps' Matching Inks, Guitar & Mental Health Tribute

The Vamps

Zayn Malik tattoos

Zayn Malik Tattoos And Meanings: From His Gigi Eyes To Head Inkings

Zayn Malik