Millie Bobby Brown's Strangest New Celebrity BFF Is F1 Star Lewis Hamilton

22 October 2018, 15:45 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:29

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has a whole host of celebrity mates ticked off her list, but the latest is none other than fellow Brit and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, and they're taking famous friend goals to a whole new level.

As 14-year-olds go, Millie Bobby Brown likely has the largest list of A-listers on speed dial on planet earth from her Stranger Things co-stars to the likes of Drake, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wright, and now, now you ask?

Why it's only Fellow Brit and Formula One world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who is currently rumoured to be dating Nicki Minaj, who took the actress for a spin around the US race track, just because.

Lewis took Millie out in a yellow Mercedes-Benz sports car for what she described as 'the craziest 3 minutes ever' and, in return, she sent the 33-year-old her message of support before the big race, saying:

"That was the craziest 3 minutes ever...@lewishamilton good luck today! Loved listening to some tunes while doing donuts in the coolest car ever! Sending my love.' 

Seriously, do we ever stand a chance of being BFF's with the MBB, or do we like, have to be an international sport champion or rapper? Sigh. Millie, if you see this, we think it's our turn soon.

via GIPHY

