Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script

19 November 2019, 11:13

Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape
Strangers Things 4 plot points leaked in audition tape. Picture: Vimeo (L); Facebook (R)

Actor, Debbie Wood, released two of her audition tapes for a role in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, leaking possible plot points.

With the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things quickly approaching, rumours - such as the fate of Hopper - have been strife.

It appears as if Hawkins Middle School is set for another haunting, following an epic battle between Eleven and the Demogorgon.

> Stranger Things Season 4’s First Episode Title Revealed By Netflix

Actor Debbie Wood shared two audition tapes to social media, which show her trying out for the role of Dorris, Hawkins Middle School's receptionist.

In the clips, Debbie is seen reading lines whereby she's telling off a student named Robert before mentioning "weird noises" coming from the school classrooms.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Hawkins Middle School Receptionist

Hawkins Middle School Receptionist

00:00:31

This may, however, be from a previous scene that is no longer in the series, as fans speculate that the fourth series won't be set in Hawkins at all. The spooky teaser is displayed on it's head, leading others to believe it'll be set entirely in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things News

Stranger Things 4 already has its first episode title

Stranger Things Season 4’s First Episode Title Revealed By Netflix
Stranger Things 4 will see the introduction of four new characters

Stranger Things 4 New Characters: Who Are They And What Will Their Roles Be?
This young Stranger Things fan and her dog dressed as Eleven and the demogorgon

Stranger Things Fans Are Dressing As Their Favourite Characters For Halloween And The Costumes Are Amazing
You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL

The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfits Are Perfect For Halloween
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date: When Is The Netflix Series Coming Out And Who's In The Cast?
Stranger Things' writers have been teasing fans online

Stranger Things 4 Writers Share Cryptic Spoiler After Fans Beg For Information

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez has put the feud rumours to bed

Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift is allowed to sing her old songs at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs At The American Music Awards

Taylor Swift

Roman Kemp opened up about George Michael

I’m A Celeb’s Roman Kemp Says God Father George Michael Would Compete With His Parents’ Christmas Presents As He Opens Up On His Family Bond

I'm A Celebrity

Kiosk Kev has replaced Kiosk Keith on I'm A Celeb 2018

Kiosk Kev Has Replaced Kiosk Keith On I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb is back for 2019

What Happened On I'm A Celeb On Monday Night? Roman Kemp Shares Family Memories And Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up

I'm A Celebrity

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals

Camila Cabello Leaves Thirsty Comments During Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live With John Mayer

TV & Film News

The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp

Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel

I'm A Celebrity

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Ex TOWIE Star Amy Childs
Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity...

Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...

I'm A Celebrity