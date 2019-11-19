Leaked Stranger Things Audition Reveals Season 4 Spoilers And Script

Actor, Debbie Wood, released two of her audition tapes for a role in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, leaking possible plot points.

With the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things quickly approaching, rumours - such as the fate of Hopper - have been strife.

It appears as if Hawkins Middle School is set for another haunting, following an epic battle between Eleven and the Demogorgon.

Actor Debbie Wood shared two audition tapes to social media, which show her trying out for the role of Dorris, Hawkins Middle School's receptionist.

In the clips, Debbie is seen reading lines whereby she's telling off a student named Robert before mentioning "weird noises" coming from the school classrooms.

This may, however, be from a previous scene that is no longer in the series, as fans speculate that the fourth series won't be set in Hawkins at all. The spooky teaser is displayed on it's head, leading others to believe it'll be set entirely in the Upside Down.