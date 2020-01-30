Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder

30 January 2020, 07:15

Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.
Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.

The actor - who's known for playing Dustin Henderson in Netflix's Stranger Things - has shared snaps of him in hospital following his procedure for cleidocranial dysplasia.

Gaten Matarazzo, who rose to fame for playing comic relief, Dustin, in Netflix's Stranger Things, took to Instagram to share a message about his fourth surgery.

Sharing a snap of him in a hospital bed and gown to his 13.3 million followers, saying "Surgery number 4! This is a big one!"

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), which is a birth defect that affects, mostly, bones and teeth.

Gaten then shared a link to his followers, offering them the chance to learn more about his diagnosis, as he gave a cheeky thumbs up in the selfie.

His Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, wrote her well wishes to the actor, saying "good luck love!!! sending my love gate," along with a red heart emoji.

Matty Cardarople, who also appears in Netflix's sci-fi show as Keith, also wrote "You're super brave and strong man. Good vibes to you."

Roughly this time last year, Gaten shared a similar snap stating that he was undergoing his third surgery.

In the past, Gaten has been very open with his cleidocranial dysplasia diagnosis, even speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show about it.

"It affects your facial growth, your skull growth; it affects your teeth, so that's why I don't have any," said the star during his time on the show in 2016.

While very little is known about the fourth season of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers - creators of the series - uploaded a snap of the first episode of the upcoming season.

On the front page of the screenplay, the episode's title can be read as "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club," and it's said that Millie, Gaten and the rest of the cast will return to reprise their roles.

The Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the fourth season's screenplay of Stranger Things
The Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the fourth season's screenplay of Stranger Things.

