Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Recalls Being Followed Home By An Adult Stalker When He Was 13

Finn Wolfhard was followed home when he was just 13. Picture: Getty

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, was stalked by adults at the age of 13 after he soared into the limelight.

Finn Wolfhard was just 13 years old when Stranger Things became a hit on Netflix, meaning he and his young co-stars were rapidly thrust into the spotlight.

After season one of Stranger Things, Finn starred in 2017 movie It and was followed home by a stalker following a day of shooting the horror film.

But that wasn’t the first unnerving incident involving a stalker, as the now 17-year-old has had numerous run-ins with people following him.

Finn Wolfhard also had to halt some of his band's gigs due to the fan frenzy. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Mastermind magazine, Finn said: “When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It.

“Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door.

“Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’’

Finn also recalled when he was followed in a taxi, continuing to be pursued as he got out of the car.

He continued: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

The actor was also part of a band called Calpurina who had to halt some of their shows when fans tried to get too close to the stage.

Finn’s co-star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, who plays Eleven on the award-winning series, also recently opened up about growing up in the spotlight, saying she felt she has been ‘sexualised’ and received ‘inappropriate comments’.

After marking her 16th birthday Millie said she “gets frustrated [by] the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults” which have “resulted in pain and insecurity”.

The Stranger Things cast have grown up in the limelight together. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram video montage of headlines about the actress, paparazzi shots, and childhood videos, Millie added: “But not ever will i be defeated. I’ll continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.

“Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Dont worry I'll always find a way to smile [sic].”

The Stranger Things cast are currently filming season four.

