Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Recalls Being Followed Home By An Adult Stalker When He Was 13

2 March 2020, 10:58

Finn Wolfhard was followed home when he was just 13
Finn Wolfhard was followed home when he was just 13. Picture: Getty

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, was stalked by adults at the age of 13 after he soared into the limelight.

Finn Wolfhard was just 13 years old when Stranger Things became a hit on Netflix, meaning he and his young co-stars were rapidly thrust into the spotlight.

After season one of Stranger Things, Finn starred in 2017 movie It and was followed home by a stalker following a day of shooting the horror film.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series

But that wasn’t the first unnerving incident involving a stalker, as the now 17-year-old has had numerous run-ins with people following him.

Finn Wolfhard also had to halt some of his band's gigs due to the fan frenzy
Finn Wolfhard also had to halt some of his band's gigs due to the fan frenzy. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Mastermind magazine, Finn said: “When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It.

“Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door.

“Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’’

Finn also recalled when he was followed in a taxi, continuing to be pursued as he got out of the car.

He continued: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

The actor was also part of a band called Calpurina who had to halt some of their shows when fans tried to get too close to the stage.

Finn’s co-star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, who plays Eleven on the award-winning series, also recently opened up about growing up in the spotlight, saying she felt she has been ‘sexualised’ and received ‘inappropriate comments’.

After marking her 16th birthday Millie said she “gets frustrated [by] the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults” which have “resulted in pain and insecurity”.

The Stranger Things cast have grown up in the limelight together
The Stranger Things cast have grown up in the limelight together. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram video montage of headlines about the actress, paparazzi shots, and childhood videos, Millie added: “But not ever will i be defeated. I’ll continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.

“Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Dont worry I'll always find a way to smile [sic].”

The Stranger Things cast are currently filming season four.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things News

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating IRL

Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things' Relationship Timeline
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have an on-screen and off-screen romance

Stranger Things Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Explain Why They Kept Relationship Private
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Trailer, And All The Details On The Next Series
David Harbour's character Hopper is alive

New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'
David Harbour won't be in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Won’t Return To The Show, Cast List Confirms
Gaten Matarazzo has been diagnosed with cleidocranial dysplasia.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Undergoing Fourth Surgery For Bone Disorder

Hot On Capital

Jimin's oldest fan has been discovered and she's a huge BTS fan

TikTok Of Grandma Gushing About BTS's Jimin Is The Only Thing You Need To See
Megan Thee Stallion fans have come to the rapper's defence after claiming her record label won't renegotiate her contract.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Won’t Let Her Release New Music As Fans Urge Star To Reach Out To Taylor Swift
One Direction's hiatus began in 2015

Are One Direction Reuniting? All The Reasons Fans Are Convinced They're Getting Back Together

Features

Halsey has opened up about the 'abusive' relationship in the past.

Halsey Says She Was Made ‘The Villain’ In G-Eazy Break-Up Because Of Misogynistic Stereotypes

Halsey

Harry Styles wears Little Mermaid t-shirt after turning Prince Eric role down

Harry Styles Wears Little Mermaid 'But Daddy I Love Him' T-Shirt After Turning Down Prince Eric Role

Harry Styles

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed

Love Island Reunion 2020: Will There Be A Coming Out Show?

TV & Film News

Everything you need to know about the second season of Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind, Season 2: Release Date, Auditions, Trailer And More
When is I Am Not Okay With This set?

I Am Not Okay With This: What Year Is The New Netflix Show Set In?
Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress

Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity