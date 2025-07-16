Stranger Things 5 trailer reveals Eleven’s new flying powers

Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – watch it now. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

The first trailer for the final season of Stranger Things teases Vecna's return and reveals Eleven's new power.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nerds, we are SO back. After years of teases, cryptic first looks, episode title reveals and more, the Stranger Things 5 trailer is finally here – and it's not looking good for our boy Will Byers. (Is it ever looking good for Will?!)

Despite details for the final season being kept under-wraps, we actually already know quite a bit about what to expect in the final season.

We already know that season 5 will evoke season 1 and will be entirely set in Hawkins with Will and the Upside Down as the focus. We also know that Sadie Sink will return despite Max being blind and brain dead. And we also know that there's several new characters joining the cast.

And now, with the official trailer here, we've got our first detailed look at what's ahead in Stranger Things 5. And Eleven is FLYING?! Watch the trailer below.

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5

The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5, which will take place in the fall of 1987, reads: "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown."

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Will Byers in Stranger Things season 5. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 is set to be released in three parts. Picture: Netflix

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to be released in three different parts on November 26th (Thanksgiving) and December 25th (Christmas Day) with the final ever episode dropping on December 31st (New Year's Eve).

New stills from #StrangerThings5 have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/oytQCnbhDu — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) July 16, 2025

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.