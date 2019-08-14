Millie Bobby Brown Sparks New Stranger Things 4 Theory After Posting A Photo With Hopper Actor David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown reunited with David Harbour. Picture: Getty / Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown reunited with her on-screen dad and fans have all sorts of theories.

* This article contains Stranger Things 3 spoilers *

Stranger Things’ Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram recently to post a selfie with David Harbour, who plays her dad Hopper in the hit Netflix series, weeks after the latest season dropped on the steaming site and provoked all sorts of emotions.

As Stranger Things fans will know, Hopper was killed off at the end of series three as he and Joyce Byers fought to close the gate to the Upside Down.

But at the very end of the series in a post-credits scene, we saw soldiers in a Russian prison in Kamchatka say “not the American” when fetching a victim to feed to a demodog – and fans are now hoping Hopper is “the American”.

David Harbour commented, 'they grow up so damn fast' on his selfie with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Hopper's death in Stranger Things 3 devastated fans. Picture: Netflix

So when Millie posted her recent selfie with the Chief of Hawkins actor, many were hoping his very bearded appearance is a sign he is in fact “the American” in that final scene.

One person pointed out: “Full beard? Totally the american prisoner. Anywho was it waffles for dinner?” As another commented: “Hopper must be alive!”

“I BET HES GROWING A BEARD BCOS HES BEEN IN THAT RUSSIAN PRISON FOR AGES,” replied another person, as a fourth said: “THIS MAKES ME FEEL SO SURE THAT HE IS ALIVE BECAUSE HE MUST HAVE GROWN OUT HIS BEARD BECAUSE HE IS A PRISONER.”

The actor also commented on the picture: "They grow up so damn fast."

That’s not the only Stranger Things 4 theory to surface in recent weeks, as another idea is Eleven will be taken over by the mind flayer in the next season, much like Billy was in season three and Will was in season one.

The fan theory suggests a piece of the demogorgon remains inside Eleven after she was bitten on the leg and that she could become the series’ villain, just like Billy was in series three.

When season four came to an end, the creators of the show The Duffer Brothers teased the next series could see Hawkins “open up a little bit”, meaning we could see the storyline taken outside of Hawkins.

Matt Duffer said to Entertainment Weekly the next series will “open up a little bit”.

He said: “The biggest thing that’s going to happen is it will open up a little bit… in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

