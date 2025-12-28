Stranger Things' Will Byers coming out scene was different in the original draft

28 December 2025, 22:07

Will Byers' coming out scene in Stranger Things was different in the original draft
Will Byers' coming out scene in Stranger Things was different in the original draft. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Originally, it was just going to be Joyce in the original draft of the outline."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things 5 episode 7 ('The Bridge') dropped an absolutely insane amount of important lore about the Upside Down, but there was also another really important moment that happened in that episode: Will Byers' coming out scene.

After finally finding self-acceptance following several conversations with Robin in season 5, Will later confides in his mother Joyce about Vecna preying on his vulnerabilities and secrets and using them against him and his loved ones. And so, just before the final battle, Will opens up about his sexuality and comes out.

But instead of an intimate moment shared between a few people close to Will, he ended up coming out to a large group including several characters he's not close to and one character he's never even met before. This decision has garnered quite a bit of criticism and left some viewers confused.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer have now explained exactly why Will came out to the group, and how the original draft of the scene was different.

WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Ross Duffer revealed that they originally intended for Will to come out in season 4, but they couldn't find the right time to do it justice. Thankfully, season 5 allowed for them to flesh it out and make it an important stand out moment, as it should be.

"Will’s coming out is something we’ve been talking about and wanting to do for a very long time," Ross said. "Originally, it was going to be in Season 4, and we just realised we didn’t have the space to do it properly. And I’m glad we didn’t, because it really gave us time to arc an entire season toward this—toward this one moment."

Initially, Will's coming out was going to be an intimate moment between him and his Joyce, one of Will's most trusted people in his life. That then changed when the Duffers realised that Will's worries about his sexuality and how people may respond to finding out is something that Vecna could and would, heartbreakingly, exploit.

Will's coming out scene was just between him and Joyce in the original draft
Will's coming out scene was just between him and Joyce in the original draft. Picture: Netflix

"Originally, it was just going to be Joyce in the original draft of the outline," Ross continued. "And the scene was not hitting properly. We realised that Joyce is an important part of this, but he really needed to do it in front of everyone."

At first, viewers think Will is going to come out to Joyce. Mike then walks in and Will tells him he should be there for what he's about to say too. Then it cuts to Will coming out to the entire group—Joyce, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven, Jonathan, Nancy, Max, Robin, Steve, Vickie, Murray and Kali.

Explaining why Will decides to come out to everyone, Ross added: "Yes, he is starting to embrace himself, which we see in Volume 1. But what he realises is that there’s still something in there that Vecna exploits—which is that he hasn’t told anyone about this. That ultimately led to the coming out scene."

Will Byers comes out to a large group in Stranger Things 5
Will Byers comes out to a large group in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, has also weighed in on the scene. Speaking to Tudum, even he admitted that he thought it was just going to be Will confiding in Joyce but was ultimately happy with the way it turned out.

"I thought the scene would be just with his mom," he said, before adding: "So for it to happen with the entire cast sitting there watching him was just so special."

"I remember when I finished that scene, I ran into Charlie Heaton’s arms and was just crying. And with the cast, I never really got to sit them down and have that conversation about my own coming out, so getting to do it was totally therapeutic and cathartic for me," he continued.

Noah came out in January 2023 after posting a TikTok to his millions of followers. He previously shared that he decided to come out because of Will, after seeing the outpouring of love for the character and his sexuality.

The Duffers wanted to "do right by Noah" with Will&squot;s coming out scene
The Duffers wanted to "do right by Noah" with Will's coming out scene. Picture: Netflix

"I think mostly we were nervous, as we just wanted to do right by Noah. Obviously, we’ve been working with him for so long, since he was a little kid, and we knew that this scene, obviously, we’ve talked about it over the years with him,” Ross continued in the same Variety interview.

"We knew it was important, and we all wanted to get it right. There’s not a scene, I don’t think, in the entire series that we spent as long on as we did that coming out scene, just working it and working it until it felt right to us.”

"The litmus test was giving it to Noah, but then seeing how he responded to it and reacted to it gave us confidence," he added.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

WSQK The Squawk: The Stranger Things radio station that's always turned up to 11! Listen now on Global Player, thanks to Netflix UK.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Kali bad? Does Kali betray Eleven in Stranger Things?

Is Kali bad in Stranger Things and does she betray Eleven?

Read Will Byers' full coming out monologue from Stranger Things 5

Read Will Byers' full coming out monologue from Stranger Things 5 here

Did Nancy and Jonathan get engaged or did they break up?

Stranger Things creators clarify 'confusing' Nancy and Jonathan engagement scene

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Does Holly escape in Stranger Things 5?

Does Holly escape in Stranger Things 5? How episode 7 sets up her terrifying ending

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2? All the deaths in order

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2? All the deaths in order

Can you watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online?

Where to watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed

Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

Stranger Things The First Shadow spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave

Why is Vecna/Henry scared of the cave? Stranger Things The First Shadow explained

Will's powers in Stranger Things 5 explained

Will's powers in Stranger Things 5 explained in full

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits