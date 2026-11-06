Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds release date, cast, plot, trailers and news

Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds release date, cast, plot, trailers and news. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

When does Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure come out? Here's what we know about the new spinoff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things fans assemble! A new Stranger Things prequel show called Other Worlds is officially in the works and Netflix have now unveiled official details about the highly anticipated spinoff. When does Other Worlds come out?

Back in 2022, Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer teased that, even though the series would end with season 5, there would be more Stranger Things projects in future. The pair said: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

Now, Netflix have announced Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. Scroll down to find out the Other Worlds release date, cast information, plot spoilers, when it's set, trailers and everything we know about the series so far.

Netflix announce new Stranger Things spin-off

What is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure set?

On November 6th, 2026, the team behind Stranger Things took to social media to announced that a brand new series set in 1955 in Marian, Nevada will be coming to Netflix. In terms of timeline, Other Worlds will take place before the original Stranger Things and the popular prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

In a statement, Matt and Ross Duffer said: "We’ve been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating." The First Shadow writer Kate Trefry will take on the role of showrunner and Pride and Prejudice director Joe Wright will direct.

The brothers added: "We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new…actually, we’re not allowed to say any more."

When does Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure?

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is coming to Netflix in 2028. Further details including a month and day are yet to be revealed but we imagine that more will be announced once filming has begun.

Before Hawkins, there was Marion.



Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. A new series only on Netflix. 2028. pic.twitter.com/NvISItwYAF — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2026

What is Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure about?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly after Stranger Things finished airing, Matt and Ross confirmed that the glowing rock that young Henry Creel finds inside the scientist's briefcase in the cave in season 5 has a lot to do with what they're planning next.

Ross teased: "It is the one thing that we purposely left a bit of a question mark on that theoretically will be answered later down the line. But that really was the one tiny little crack in the door that we wanted to leave open."

Matt continued: "I don't want to mislead people in thinking that that's really what the spinoff is about. It's going to answer that question, but it's its own mythology. So it's very, very different."

He clarified: "It's not a spinoff about the Mind Flayer. I don't want to set up false expectations."

Who is in the Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure cast?

In their statement announcing Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, Matt and Ross said: "Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!" In other words, no one has been officially cast just yet and character details are yet to be revealed.

As it's a prequel set outside of Hawkins, it's unclear if any original Stranger Things characters will appear in the TV series in any capacity.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Who is in the Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there an Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure trailer?

As it stands, Netflix have only released the announcement teaser for Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. You can watch that at the top of this page.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as there's an official trailer.

Read more about Stranger Things here:

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The FINAL Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.