Stranger Things edits out major filming error in Holly Wheeler scene. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's shocking that nobody noticed."

Stranger Things has just edited out a mistake in a scene featuring Holly Wheeler after fans noticed the glaring filming error.

All the major TV shows have been there... Going viral for a filming mistake that was missed while editing. Game of Thrones with the Starbucks cup, The Last of Us with the camera crew standing in frame, Squid Game with the cameraman in the dorm room. Now, Stranger Things has entered the chat.

In season 5 episode 7 ('The Bridge'), fans spotted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in a scene with Nell Fisher's Holly where she can be seen wearing an item of clothing that isn't meant to be seen on screen.

The mistake was spotted on December 25th when Volume 2 was released and now, less than 4 days later, the error has been removed from the episode.

Stranger Things filming mistake involves Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) . Picture: Alamy

At the start of episode 7, Holly can be seen waking up inside Vecna's "pain tree" in the Abyss after escaping his memories with Max.

After poking an arm through the slimy membrane surrounding her, she pulls the tentacle out of her mouth and then attempts to break free. However, as she pushes her other arm out free, her green sweater sleeve appears to have rolled up to reveal a black layer of clothing underneath.

Viewers who weren't watching closely probably would have missed it and tbh, it's nothing too out of the ordinary, Holly could have been wearing layers! But eagle-eyed fans who clocked it paused the episode and noticed the black sleeve had an Under Armour logo on it.

Why is that an issue? Well, Under Armour wasn't launched until 1996. And it's currently 1987 in the show.

Stranger Things 5 filming error spotted by fans. Picture: Netflix

Viewers were quick to share the moment on social media with several posts going viral on X/Twitter and TikTok.

"I think I found a mistake... Under Armour was founded in 1996, Holly was taken in 1987," one viral TikTok video reads.

"It's giving Starbucks," someone wrote in the comments, referencing the infamous Game of Thrones mistake. Another added: "It's not a big deal but it's shocking that nobody noticed."

In another post, someone else commented: "This is so wild when you think about the fact they even made the male cast wear tighty whities so modern boxers wouldn’t accidentally show." (This is in reference to the younger cast revealing they were given era-accurate underwear to wear in their scenes. Hilariously, Gaten Matarazzo was the only one who did.)

Others simply brushed it off and urged viewers to enjoy the show.

After screenshots circulated social media, the logo has now been edited out of the episode. While you can still see Holly's black sleeve, the Under Armour logo has now disappeared.

The Duffer brothers have not commented on the error but we'll update this article if they address it.

Stranger Things edits out filming error in Holly Wheeler scene. Picture: Netflix

