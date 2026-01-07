Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene

Stranger Things creators explain why they broke major rule with final Vecna scene. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

The fan favourite Stranger Things 5 scene with Joyce marked a first in Stranger Things history.

The Duffer Brothers have revealed why they decided to break their own Stranger Things rules with Joyce and Vecna.

Like every season before it, Stranger Things 5 is overflowing with unforgettable scenes. From Will discovering that he can harness Vecna's powers to every scene with Delightful Derek, there has been plenty for viewers to obsess over this season. Not to mention, Eleven's emotional ending has divided the entire fandom over what it means.

However, if there's one scene that's united everyone, it's the dramatic scene where Joyce kills Vecna once and for all by beheading him in the season finale. Now, the Stranger Things creators have opened up about writing the iconic death scene and why it marks a first (well, sort of kind of) in Stranger Things history.

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers have not filmed multiple endings

Before beheading Vecna, Joyce says the amazing line: “You f---ed with the wrong family.” Now, if you've been playing close attention to Stranger Things, you will already know that the f-word has seldom been used in the show. In fact, it's only feature once and that wasn't even intentional.

Speaking to Variety, Matt Duffer said: "We haven’t used the f-word in the show. We’ve been looking for a moment for it. I think Dacre [Montgomery, who plays Billy] muttered it without us wanting him to in season 3’s ‘The Sauna Test’ [Episode 4]."

Matt then added: "So I guess this technically doesn’t count as the first time, but we were looking for a real moment that would deserve stronger language and we’ve been saving it."

He ended by saying: "[We] felt like, if we’re going to go there, this is the moment for it. Let’s give it to Winona.”

Joyce kills Vecna in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

As for why they chose Joyce specifically to kill off Vecna, Ross Duffer said: "She is sort of the mother of this group, the protector. And, also we never got to see her hit anything with that axe, so that felt like such a satisfying way to deliver the final blow to Vecna."

What do you think? Did you enjoy seeing Joyce swear and kill Vecna?

