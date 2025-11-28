Exclusive

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

By Katie Louise Smith

Finn Wolfhard vs. Caleb McLaughlin vs. Gaten Matarazzo... who will emerge as the FINAL champion of the Most Impossible Stranger Things quiz?

In the immortal words of Caleb McLaughlin: "Byler! BYLERRRRRR!"

Nerds, it's finally time. After years of waiting, Stranger Things 5 is finally here and we're are back with one final chaotic interview with the cast of the show.

In honour of the final season, we challenged Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) to the last EVER 'Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' to find out which OG party members (Noah Schnapp, we missed you!) knows the show the best.

Can Caleb retain his crown as the champion of season 4’s quiz without the help of Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson? There’s only one way to find out...

Hit play on the video below to watch and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

Back in 2022 ahead of the release of season 4, Caleb, Priah and Sadie faced off against Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Joseph Quinn in a super-sized Most Impossible Quiz and emerged as the winners.

This time, the questions are different and no one has any teammates to help them... And if you want to play along and see if you can beat them, here's all the expert level questions:

What is Eleven's real full name? Vecna took four victims to open the gates in season 4, who are they? Who is the first character we see in the Upside Down? What are the three group call signs in season 3? Who is the first character to speak in season 1 episode 1? (And what do they say?) When is Will's birthday?

And the all-important impossible question: Throughout seasons 1 to 4, how many times does Joyce say Will's name?

Good luck, Nerds! And once you've finishing watching this quiz, check out some more Most Impossible Quiz videos below.

