Exclusive

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

28 November 2025, 16:05

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Finn Wolfhard vs. Caleb McLaughlin vs. Gaten Matarazzo... who will emerge as the FINAL champion of the Most Impossible Stranger Things quiz?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the immortal words of Caleb McLaughlin: "Byler! BYLERRRRRR!"

Nerds, it's finally time. After years of waiting, Stranger Things 5 is finally here and we're are back with one final chaotic interview with the cast of the show.

In honour of the final season, we challenged Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) to the last EVER 'Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' to find out which OG party members (Noah Schnapp, we missed you!) knows the show the best.

Can Caleb retain his crown as the champion of season 4’s quiz without the help of Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson? There’s only one way to find out...

Hit play on the video below to watch and head to Global Player or Capital Buzz's YouTube channel for more!

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Back in 2022 ahead of the release of season 4, Caleb, Priah and Sadie faced off against Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Joseph Quinn in a super-sized Most Impossible Quiz and emerged as the winners.

This time, the questions are different and no one has any teammates to help them... And if you want to play along and see if you can beat them, here's all the expert level questions:

  1. What is Eleven's real full name?
  2. Vecna took four victims to open the gates in season 4, who are they?
  3. Who is the first character we see in the Upside Down?
  4. What are the three group call signs in season 3?
  5. Who is the first character to speak in season 1 episode 1? (And what do they say?)
  6. When is Will's birthday?

And the all-important impossible question: Throughout seasons 1 to 4, how many times does Joyce say Will's name?

Good luck, Nerds! And once you've finishing watching this quiz, check out some more Most Impossible Quiz videos below.

Watch more Most Impossible Quiz videos here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

I'm A Celeb viewers have questioned whether Tom Read Wilson's voice is real

Is I'm A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson's voice real? Truth revealed by co-star and mum

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

What happens in Maxton Hall book 3? A full Save Us summary

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Prime drama

Maxton Hall season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Heated Rivalry online in the US, UK and around the world

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits