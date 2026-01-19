Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, NBC

By Sam Prance

A joke about women's genitalia on Saturday Night Live is coming under fire online.

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard has sparked controversy over a divisive joke in his Saturday Night Live monologue.

On January 17th, Finn Wolfhard host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Fresh off of the release of Stranger Things 5, Finn poked fun at the franchise ending and appeared in skits inspired by everything from Heated Rivalry to Dune.

Like all SNL hosts, Finn also delivered a monologue in which he joked about his fame, past roles and so much more. However, one joke about women's genitalia has come under fire and people are criticising SNL for including it.

Watch the trailer for Finn Wolfhard's SNL episode

Finn started the monologue by joking about millions of people watch him go through puberty on Stranger Things. He then said: "My voice changed on camera, my first kiss was on camera and, I can't actually believe that I'm admitting this but the first time that I learned what a woman looks like down there was on camera as well."

The monologue then cut to an old clip of Finn as Mike in Stranger Things watching a Demogorgon open its mouth. In other words, the joke compared a vagina to a Demogorgon and now Finn and SNL are facing backlash over it.

In one tweet, someone wrote: "men are so boring, still recycling the same tired jokes about women’s anatomy. i’ve heard them all, long before this kid was even a thought. they're painfully unfunny, and quite frankly misogynistic. there’s zero humor here. please move on..."

Another said: "i love finn but that joke about a womans private area looking like a demogorgon mouth was wack."

men are so boring, still recycling the same tired jokes about women’s anatomy. i’ve heard them all, long before this kid was even a thought. they're painfully unfunny, and quite frankly misogynistic. there’s zero humor here. please move on... https://t.co/8uwVCqX4xd — codie 🏳️‍⚧️ (@caonfilm) January 18, 2026

i love finn but that joke about a womans private area looking like a demogorgon mouth was wack pic.twitter.com/5El0MBLl3t — ^ྀི (@cottageari) January 18, 2026

Like many SNL monologues, it's likely that the joke in hand was written for Finn by SNL's writers.

As it stands, Finn and SNL are yet to address the controversy. We'll update you if they do.

What do you think? Was the joke out of line?

