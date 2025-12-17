Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp addresses Will and Mike romance theories. Picture: Bravo, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Do Will and Mike end up together in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Noah Schnapp has said about the fan theories.

Did someone say Byler? Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp has officially addressed theories that they end up together.

For years, Stranger Things fans have shipped Will Byers and Mike Wheeler. In Stranger Things 4, we learn that Will is secretly in love with Mike. However, he's still yet to come out or tell Mike how he feels about him. Some people are certain that Stranger Things 5 will end with Will and Mike becoming a couple but others are less convinced.

Now, Noah Schnapp has spoken out about Byler and teased what actually happens in the Stranger Things 5 finale.

Noah Schnapp responds to Will and Mike romance theories

Do Will and Mike end up together?

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Noah what his reaction is to fans wanting Will and Mike to date each other. In response, Noah said: "It's a real authentic representation of a queer kid in the 80s. I've dealt with that myself - being in love with my best friend and maybe they don't love you back, they feel differently."

In other words, Noah appears to suggest that Mike doesn't reciprocate Will's feelings and that he personally relates to Will's experience of unrequited love. How that is explored in the rest of Stranger Things 5 is yet to be seen.

Noah continued: "I'm not gonna spoil anything but I think the Duffer [Brothers] close it really well."

Andy then asked if Noah if he's happy with the ending and he confidently replied: "Oh yeah."

So even if Will doesn't end up with Mike, he may still get a happy ending.

Do Will and Mike get together in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Attitude about Byler recently, Noah's co-star Finn Wolfhard said: “I mean with the shipping thing, that’s always, I think, a thing with fans of the show. To be honest, that's something in the show that I feel like if that did happen, [it] wouldn't feel that earned?"

Finn added: "What's so great about the show is that people are able to sort of be themselves and be accepted for who they are. Honestly, I'll just go and film. I don't really look as much on the internet about this stuff."

What do you think? How will Mike and Will's story end?

