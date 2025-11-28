Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together

28 November 2025, 16:27

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to theories that Will and Mike end up together. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Do Will and Mike end up together in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Finn Wolfhard has said about the theories.

Byler shippers assemble. Finn Wolfhard has addressed theories that Will and Mike get together in Stranger Things 5.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted, fans have shipped Will Byers and Mike Wheeler as a couple. The pair start out as childhood best friends but it soon becomes clear that Will possibly cares for Mike in a deeper way. In Stranger Things 4, we learn that Will has romantic feelings for Mike. However, he is still yet to officially come out within the show.

Now, Finn Wolfhard has spoken about fans shipping "Byler" and whether or not Will and Mike will end up together.

Do Will and Mike get together in Stranger Things 5?

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo reveals the first scene he ever filmed on the show

In a new interview with Attitude, Finn was asked about Byler and how he feels about fans shipping his character with Will. Finn said: “I mean with the shipping thing, that’s always, I think, a thing with fans of the show. To be honest, that's something in the show that I feel like if that did happen, [it] wouldn't feel that earned?"

Finn then added: "What's so great about the show is that people are able to sort of be themselves and be accepted for who they are. Honestly, I'll just go and film. I don't really look as much on the internet about this stuff."

Meanwhile, showrunner Ross Duffer told the publication: "I mean I've seen every ship with every character. Byler's probably one of the loudest groups that we have. I think it's fun. Let the fans have characters they want to see together, dreams about the mythology, where it's gonna go."

Ross ended by saying: "At the end of the day, when we sit down to write the season, you have to sort of shut off all the noise and just do what you think is right for these characters in this story."

In other words, it appears that, while Finn and Ross appreciate the love for Byler, it's unlikely that the beloved characters will end up together.

Do Will and Mike get together in Stranger Things 5?
Do Will and Mike get together in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

Nevertheless, Will's sexuality and his feelings for Mike are canon. Speaking to Variety in 2022, Noah said: "Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew...now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Who would you like Will and Mike to end up with?

