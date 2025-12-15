Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

15 December 2025, 17:50

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die
Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 5? Does Dustin die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix have released the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer and fans are now worried about Steve and Dustin's fates.

Ever since the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things 5 would be the final season of the beloved 80s drama, viewers have been making theories as to who will survive and who will have to die to save Hawkins. When Volume 1 ends, all of the main cast make it out of the show alive but with three episodes still left, anything could happen.

Now, the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer has given us a glimpse of what's to come and one key Steve and Dustin moment is already making fans cry. So what do Steve and Dustin say and what does it mean for their futures?

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix

On December 15th, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 and it's left fans in tears. Not only do we see Holly and Max try to escape Vecna's mind but we also see Eleven ask Eight to help her find and kill Vecna all while a tense remix of Diana Ross' 'Upside Down' plays in the background.

However, it's a scene between Steve and Dustin that's truly breaking people's hearts. If you cast your minds back to season 3, you may remember that Dustin once told Steve "if you die, I die" and now the tables out turned. In a clip, Steve tells Dustin "if you die, I die" and Dustin repeats it.

Reacting on X, a fan tweeted: "wait they're wearing the war zone outfits they were wearing in s4 and those are the same weapons eddie and dustin had when they were distracting the bats... steve harrington you have never been more dead."

Another wrote: "and if either of you dies, i die."

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 5?

As it stands, we don't know if Steve will die in Stranger Things 5. Beyond fan theories, we won't know until the rest of the episodes drop. Day one fans will already know that Steve was originally supposed to die in season 1 but Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers loved him so much that they decided to keep him in the show.

Does Dustin die in Stranger Things 5?

Again, there's no officially word just yet on what happens to Dustin. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they've avoided major character deaths so far because they have "really long-lasting repercussions on our characters."

What do you think? Are Steve and Dustin in danger?

ead more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Leigh and Davide pictured smiling at a red carpet event and Keye looking angry on MAFS.

MAFS UK's Leigh defends Davide's new relationship after 'shady' Keye remark

Simon Cowell and his new boy band 'December 10'

Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided

Is there a Cheetah Girls 4 movie being made? The Cheetah Girls 4 rumours explained

Will there be a Cheetah Girls 4? The new movie rumours explained

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Here's when new episodes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary come out

Are there more Taylor Swift documentary episodes? When the next episodes come out

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Maya Jama's Love Island: All Star promo image and Casey and Gabby being announced winners.

Love Island bosses have "banned" these past contestants from All Stars

Love Island

Taylor Swift in The End Of An Era documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears after meeting Southport attack families in new documentary
Do Shane and Ilya end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Shane and Ilya end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift documentary release time and exactly when it comes out on Disney+

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits