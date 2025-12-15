Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer leaves fans concerned Steve and Dustin will die. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 5? Does Dustin die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what we know so far.

Netflix have released the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer and fans are now worried about Steve and Dustin's fates.

Ever since the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things 5 would be the final season of the beloved 80s drama, viewers have been making theories as to who will survive and who will have to die to save Hawkins. When Volume 1 ends, all of the main cast make it out of the show alive but with three episodes still left, anything could happen.

Now, the Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 trailer has given us a glimpse of what's to come and one key Steve and Dustin moment is already making fans cry. So what do Steve and Dustin say and what does it mean for their futures?

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix

On December 15th, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 and it's left fans in tears. Not only do we see Holly and Max try to escape Vecna's mind but we also see Eleven ask Eight to help her find and kill Vecna all while a tense remix of Diana Ross' 'Upside Down' plays in the background.

However, it's a scene between Steve and Dustin that's truly breaking people's hearts. If you cast your minds back to season 3, you may remember that Dustin once told Steve "if you die, I die" and now the tables out turned. In a clip, Steve tells Dustin "if you die, I die" and Dustin repeats it.

Reacting on X, a fan tweeted: "wait they're wearing the war zone outfits they were wearing in s4 and those are the same weapons eddie and dustin had when they were distracting the bats... steve harrington you have never been more dead."

Another wrote: "and if either of you dies, i die."

wait they're wearing the war zone outfits they were wearing in s4 and those are the same weapons eddie and dustin had when they were distracting the bats... steve harrington you have never been more dead https://t.co/p5PKypAj3p pic.twitter.com/4Cuwst6uDm — boy king (@girlwreckage) December 15, 2025

and if either of you dies, i die. #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/oA8kDrhXJz — stranger things scenes (@strangersceness) December 15, 2025

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 5?

As it stands, we don't know if Steve will die in Stranger Things 5. Beyond fan theories, we won't know until the rest of the episodes drop. Day one fans will already know that Steve was originally supposed to die in season 1 but Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers loved him so much that they decided to keep him in the show.

Does Dustin die in Stranger Things 5?

Again, there's no officially word just yet on what happens to Dustin. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they've avoided major character deaths so far because they have "really long-lasting repercussions on our characters."

What do you think? Are Steve and Dustin in danger?

