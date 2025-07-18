Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

How long are Stranger Things 5's episodes? Here's what we know about the episode lengths in the final season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things 5 is now just a matter of months away from landing on our screens and following on from that explosive new trailer, fans are now speculating about how long each episode will be.

There are eight episodes in Stranger Things 5, making it one episode shorter than the mammoth fourth season but that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be shorter in runtime.

Season 5 – which is the final season – will be released in three parts with the final episode (rumoured to be over two hours long) being released on its own on New Year's Eve.

Now, a screenshot claiming to reveal the runtimes of each Stranger Things 5 episode is circulating online but there has been no confirmation from Netflix or the Duffer Brothers about the exact length of the episodes yet. Ross Duffer has also now confirmed that the viral screenshot is "not even close to accurate."

The creators and the cast, however, have spoken briefly about how long the season will be. Here's what they've revealed so far.

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5

How long are the Stranger Things 5 episodes? What is the runtime?

As previously mentioned, there is currently no confirmation about exactly how long Stranger Things 5's episodes will be. That said, several hints from the cast and crew have been shared along the way.

In January 2025, the Duffer brothers offered an update (via EW) and revealed they had captured over "650 hours of footage" during filming.

"So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty, pretty insane,” Matt Duffer said. "Season 5 will be big and epic. There’s no time for a ramp-up. It’s going to be intense from beginning to end."

Ross Duffer has shut down the viral fake screenshot of Stranger Things 5's episode lengths. Picture: @rossduffer via Instagram

Back in 2022, shortly after season 4 aired, Matt told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t think the run times will be as extreme in season five. We’re trying to return to the simplicity of the structure in season one, with bigger scale and scope. Except for the finale, which I’m expecting will be pretty massive."

For reference, Stranger Things 4's episodes were all over one hour long, with the finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.

However, these comments were made during season 5's pre-production phase and things may have changed.

Stranger Things 5's episode runtimes will be similar to season 4's with the final being "massive. Picture: Netflix

Additionally Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, told Podcrushed that they're "making, basically, eight movies," before adding that the final season's episodes are "very long."

With those comments in mind, it's likely (but again, not confirmed!) that season 5's episodes will all be well over one hour long.

Episodes 4 and 7, which will serve as the final episodes of each Volume, could potentially be longer than the others but we won't know for sure until it's confirmed.

Stranger Things 5 is set to be released in three parts. Picture: Netflix

How long will the final episode of Stranger Things 5 be?

Well, the Duffers have already confirmed that the final episode will be "massive" so it's safe to assume that the runtime will be pretty lengthy too.

Back in 2022, the Duffers told Josh Horowitz, host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, that the final episode will be "at least two hours" but also hinted that it might not be as long as season 4's final episode. Again, that may have changed over the course of filming and editing.

Given that Stranger Things 5's final episode is now being released on its own, it's likely that it will be well over 2 hours long. Will be close to three hours? We'll have to wait and see!

As soon as we find out more, we'll update this article. Stay tuned, nerds!

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

The Buccaneers Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.