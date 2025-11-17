Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said. Picture: Netflix, Refresher

By Sam Prance

A new Caleb McLaughlin interview has sparked a viral theory about Lucas' fate but what is the truth?

Stranger Things fans are worried that Lucas dies in Stranger Things 5 based on a new Caleb McLaughlin interview.

With the first part of Stranger Things 5 just days away from coming out on Netflix (Nov 26), fan theories are starting to amp up. People want to know how the beloved series ends. Will Max wake up from her coma? Will Eleven be able to put a stop to Vecna once and for all? Will one of our fan fave characters have to die in order to save Hawkins?

As always, we won't know what happens until Stranger Things 5 drops but an upsetting Lucas theory is going viral.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo reveals the first scene he ever filmed on the show

Ahead of the release of Stranger Things 5, Refresher interviewed Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp about the finale season and asked the boys what the hardest scene to film was.

Finn then responded by teasing: "I mean, the finale I would say was genuinely the hardest thing to film for sure. It's annoying because we can't really talk about it but..."

However, Caleb then added: "My finale was different so I don't know." and it wasn't long before his quote went viral.

Fans started speculating that Lucas must die in the show if his final storyline is different to the other boys. People also began criticising Netflix for potentially killing off the one of the two Black main characters in the show.

Reacting, one person tweeted: "if they killed the only black guy in the series, i will riot netflix."

Another wrote: "They better NOT hurt Lucas istg!!!!! MAX NEEDS HIM!!!!"

if they killed the only black guy in the series, i will riot netflix https://t.co/xbWIN14mgV — uɯnʇnɐ ⚞ • ⚟ (@inhunnedd) November 14, 2025

They better NOT hurt Lucas istg!!!!! MAX NEEDS HIM!!!! https://t.co/rn0oAKXARr pic.twitter.com/QXGvGjDCmc — Sam (@samantha__lynne) November 15, 2025

So what is the truth? Well, if you watch Caleb's comments in the context of the original interview, it appears that he's joking with his cast members. Finn, Gaten and Noah all laugh when he says his finale was different. Caleb then adds: "I have my own episode."

To find out what actually happens to Lucas and the rest of the characters, we'll have to wait for Stranger Things 5 to drop.

Who do you think will die in Stranger Things 5?

