Here's why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler with new actress

The reason why Stranger Things 5 recast Holly Wheeler has been explained. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Why are Tinsley and Anniston Price not playing Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Matt and Ross Duffer reveal reason why they cast Nell Fisher in the role.

At long last, Stranger Things has just properly introduced viewers to Mike and Nancy's younger sister Holly Wheeler who finds herself at the forefront of a terrifying ordeal in season 5. In fact, she's now one of the main characters!

But if you're wondering why she looks different to the Holly you've seen in previous seasons, that's because the role has been recast for the final eight episodes.

Twins Anniston and Tinsley Price have portrayed Holly Wheeler since the show started in 2016, popping up briefly here and there throughout the first four seasons. However, the 13-year-olds no longer play her.

Holly Wheeler is now played by British actress Nell Fisher. Here's why the Duffer brothers decided to recast the role.

Why did they recast Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5?

Why did they recast Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

Why aren't Anniston and Tinsley Price playing Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5?

In season 5, Holly Wheeler is brought to the forefront of the show as one of the main cast members and plays a huge role in the storyline for the final season.

As a result, production opted to recast the role with an actor who was able to take on a much more demanding and heavy storyline. (And if you've seen Volume 1 already, then you'll know exactly the kind of ordeal Holly goes through.)

Nell Fisher was ultimately cast in the role, taking over from the Price twins. Speaking to SFX about Holly Wheeler's role, Matt Duffer said: "Once you see the full season, you'll have a better understanding of why it was so important to add her to the cast."

Explaining why they made Holly Wheeler more of a focus in season 5, Ross Duffer told Deadline: "As we just broke Season 5, we realized that Holly playing a larger role, that’s really when the season started to take shape."

"What we really wanted to do, and what that scene with her and Mike is talking about is, obviously our cast is older now, but we wanted to bring back the show full circle to Season 1,” he continued. “And to really do that, we needed kids in there again, so it felt like the best way to do that was through Holly."

British actress Nell Fisher plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Getty

Shortly after Nell was cast as Holly, she took to Instagram to share a sweet post about Tinsley and Anniston and the role they now share together.

"This kid. These girls. So lucky to take on this role. Annie. Tinsley. Nell. Holly," she wrote, alongside the iconic clip of Holly following the lights inside the Byers house in season 1.

In the comments, the Price twins' account wrote: "We loved this scene! Can't wait to see where you take our girl, Holly. We know it's going to be amazing!"

In another post sharing memories of their time on set, they wrote: "Stranger Things will always be a chapter of our lives that we hold with love and gratitude. We have so many memories, and the people we met along the way will forever hold a place in our hearts."

Original Holly Wheeler actresses Anniston and Tinsley Price are now 13 years old. Picture: via Instagram

How old is Holly Wheeler meant to be?

In Stranger Things 5, Holly is meant to be around 9 or 10 years old. If you've seen episode 4, you'll know that specific age is relevant to the plot.

However, fans are confused as Holly is seemingly meant to be a lot younger. According to the Stranger Things Fandom page, Holly is said to have been born in 1980, making her 7 years old in 1987 when season 5 takes place.

Backing that date up, Nancy states that there is a "six year old in the house" while referring to her younger sister in season 4, which takes place in March 1986.

But, if we assume that Holly was almost seven in March 1986, then she would likely be almost 9 years old in season 5 which is set 18 months later.

For reference, Nell Fisher was around 12/13 years old when she filmed season 5 and she's just turned 14. Anniston and Tinsley Price are now 13 years old.

