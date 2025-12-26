Does Holly escape in Stranger Things 5? How episode 7 sets up her terrifying ending

Does Holly escape in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Holly make it out of the Upside Down in Stranger Things 5? Is she dead? There's now only one way to save her...

Stranger Things 5 is really putting Holly Wheeler through it (!) and it looks like her ordeal is not over yet...

Mike and Nancy's younger sister Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) plays a major part in season 5 as she becomes on of Vecna's victims alongside eleven of her school friends. The children factor into Vecna's sinister big plan and things take a very dark and disturbing turn in Volume 2 when he manipulates them even further.

As we know from Volume 1, Holly ends up working with Max in order to escape Vecna/Henry's mind and the two end up outsmarting him.

But does Holly actually manage to escape Vecna and return home? Here's how that horrifying episode 7 ending sets up her ending in the finale episode.

Does Holly escape in Stranger Things 5?

WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 5!

This article contains spoilers for episodes 5 through 7. If you haven't finished watching Volume 2 yet and don't want any spoilers, bookmark this page and come back once you've watched it.

If you are here looking for spoilers specifically, then scroll away!

Does Holly die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

In episode 7 ('The Bridge'), we see that Holly has managed to escape Vecna's mind and return to her physical body after Max helped her find an exit. Holly wakes up in the Abyss, discovers all her friends hooked up to Vecna's lair and attempts to make a run for it.

She trips over a rift in the floor and climbs through, falling from the sky and into the Upside Down right above Hawkins Lab, where Nancy, Jonathan, Steve and Dustin are currently stuck. Just before they're able to save her, she's yanked back up by Vecna and placed back under his spell.

Her unconscious body is then seen floating behind Vecna as he hooks her back up in his lair in the Abyss. She's now trapped in Vecna's memories again and the other kids have now been brainwashed against her. She attempts to fight to escape but the other kids attack her and she loses her 'Holly the Heroic' figure that helped her escape Vecna's mind.

The final scene of episode 7 shows Henry initiating the start of his plan by placing all twelve kids in a trance within his mindscape. So not only are their bodies unconscious in Dimension X, their consciousnesses are also now completely under his control in his own mind.

Holly escapes the Abyss and falls through the Upside Down before Vecna yanks her back. Picture: Netflix

How can Holly and the rest of the kids escape now?

With both Holly's mind and body now under Vecna's spell, she's unable to navigate through his memories herself and find an exit. It now seems like the only way for her (and the rest of the kids) to be saved is if someone attacks Vecna physically or from within his mind.

Back in Hawkins, the group come up with one final plan to save Holly, kill Vecna and destroy the bridge a.k.a. the Upside Down.

Their plan involves waiting until the two dimensions are close together, with Eleven in the tub at the Lab in the Upside Down in order for her to be closer to Vecna to access his mind and fight him (with Max's guidance showing her the way through his memories).

If El does manage to save the kids from within his mind, they will still need to return to their physical bodies and escape the Abyss. Seeing as the plan requires the two dimensions to be within touching distance, it seems likely that the gap will be much smaller than what Holly experienced when she fell back through to the Upside Down, making it easier for the kids to return to the real world.

How all of that unfolds remains to be seen... Guess we'll find out on December 1st, Nerds!

Holly is now trapped inside Vecna's mind both physically and mentally. Picture: Netflix

