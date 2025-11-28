Stranger Things 5 spoilers explain why Henry/Vecna is scared of the cave

28 November 2025, 23:54

Stranger Things The First Shadow spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave
Stranger Things The First Shadow spoilers explain why Henry is scared of the cave. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Why is Henry/Vecna scared to enter the cave Max is hiding in? The answer is somewhat revealed in The First Shadow... Spoilers ahead!

Stranger Things' Vecna is an all-powerful, all-terrifying villain but he's got one big weakness... a cave.

If you're one of the lucky ones who has been able to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London or on Broadway, then you're one of the few who have a little bit of context about why Vecna (or Henry Creel) is so scared of the cave in episode 4.

But don't worry, even if you haven't seen the play, you're not losing out on much. Speaking to Variety, Matt Duffer reassured fans: "You absolutely do not have to have seen the play to understand. They’re Easter eggs more than anything."

The big reveal about why Vecna is scared of the cave will likely be revealed in Volume 2, but if you're dying to know more about his backstory now, here's everything you need to know. Spoilers ahead—you've been warned!

Why is Henry/Vecna scared of the cave in Stranger Things 5?

Why is Henry so scared of the cave in Stranger Things 5?
Why is Henry so scared of the cave in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 5 and Stranegr Things: The First Shadow!

WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead!
WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Why is Henry/Vecna so scared of the cave?

Before we get into major spoilers about The First Shadow, let's discuss what happens in the show.

In episode 4, Max (who is currently trapped within Vecna's bad memories in his mind) discovers that she's able to hide from Henry/Vecna inside a cave system because he's too terrified to step foot in there.

Henry's fear of the cave is the reason why Max has been able to survive for so long, but why is he so scared of it?

In The First Shadow, we find out that something happened to Henry when he was just eight years old, exploring a cave system in Nevada near his old home.

The Duffer brothers have now confirmed that Max's cave, which exists within Henry's mind, is the same cave that he explored as a child.

Stranger Things The First Shadow reveals Henry's terrifying experience in a cave
Stranger Things The First Shadow reveals Henry's terrifying experience in a cave. Picture: Netflix

What happens to Henry Creel in The First Shadow?

Set in 1959, The First Shadow follows Henry Creel when he first arrives in Hawkins with his family. We quickly learn that he possesses psychokinetic abilities but at first it's unclear where and how he got them.

Later in the play, we find out that Henry stumbled across stolen technology while exploring caves near his old family home in Nevada. The tech activated and sent him hurting into a realm called Dimension X.

After 12 hours, he emerged with a completely different personality and a different blood type... but he remembered nothing.

Stranger Things The First Shadow reveals how Henry Creel got his powers
Stranger Things The First Shadow reveals how Henry Creel got his powers. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Henry Creel in the cave?

Well, that's what we don't know yet... We know that Henry ended up in Dimension X after going into the cave but the play doesn't explain exactly what happened to him in there, only that he was exposed to a shadowy entity.

Based on what happens at the start of the play, it's made clear that Dimension X is a very dangerous place. Prior to Henry's disappearance, The USS Eldridge went missing after travelling to Dimension X and most of the crew were killed in the process.

Whatever happened, it was clearly a very deeply traumatic experience for such a young child. All will likely be revealed in the final four episodes.

