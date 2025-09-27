Stranger Things creators defend long gaps between TV seasons

27 September 2025, 18:19 | Updated: 27 September 2025, 18:24

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers defend long gaps between seasons of TV
Stranger Things' Duffer brothers defend long gaps between seasons of TV. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Duffer Brothers are fans of making viewers wait years between seasons, telling Variety that they "like the buildup".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been 84 years since we were blessed with a new season of Stranger Things and even though we're now finally in the home stretch, fans have been massively frustrated about the long wait for season 5.

Believe it or not, Stranger Things began filming season 1 exactly 10 years ago, and the wait between seasons 4 and 5 has been the longest one yet. Stranger Things 5 will be released in three parts starting November 26th, more than three years since season 4 came out.

Long gaps between seasons of TV have now become the norm, with viewers having to wait years for shows with only 8-10 episodes per season. Posts from frustrated fans calling out shows for taking so long frequently go viral on social media.

Now, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have addressed and defended the long wait between seasons, and they have no plans to stop doing it as they move on to their next projects.

Stranger Things 5 will be released over three years since season 4
Stranger Things 5 will be released over three years since season 4. Picture: Netflix

Speaking with Variety at their Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles, Matt and Ross discussed their new TV deal with Paramount and what that might look like. (Spoiler: If you're hoping for a show with more than 10 episodes, you're not in luck.)

"I get fatigued watching 20-episode seasons," Matt Duffer said. "We didn’t grow up interested in any of that. We only watched movies. That’s the weird thing that we ended up in TV, because we had almost zero interest in television.”

Alluding to the gaps between seasons of Stranger Things, Matt argued: "If TV shows come out every year, it’s diminishing return.

"I like the buildup.”

Stranger Things 5 reveals release date in new teaser

It's not just Stranger Things that has caught this criticism either. The long gaps between seasons of shows like The Last of Us, Severance, Squid Game and Wednesday (to name a few), have left fans feeling impatient.

Euphoria, which doesn't have anywhere near as much post-production as Stranger Things, has also taken years to return. Bridgerton viewers are also growing frustrated with the 18-month gap between each 8-episode season.

Of course, it must be noted that the past five years have had some pretty unique circumstances for film and TV production. On top of a global pandemic, there was a writers strike followed by the actors strike which put everything on hold again.

While some shows still manage to put out new seasons every year (The Bear! Only Murders in The Building!), that specific TV schedule is now very few and far between.

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

Joe Locke On 'Heartstopper' Ending And His Hilarious 'Agatha' Prank Story | What The Deck?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Alice in Border season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Alice in Borderland season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she would never "forgive" her trans comments

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she'd never "forgive" her for opposing her trans views
Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits