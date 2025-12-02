Stranger Things 5 finale episode runtime confirmed

Stranger Things 5 finale runtime revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

How long is the Stranger Things finale? The final episode of Stranger Things will be long, but it's won't be the longest ever episode.

Stranger Things 5's final episode runtime has been revealed—and it's a big one.

On December 31st, the final ever (!) episode of Stranger Things is set to drop on Netflix. So far, episodes 1 to 4 have all been between one hour and one hour and 20 minutes long but the final episode (episode 8, titled 'The Rightside Up') is set to be the longest episode of the season.

The Finale also being shown in cinemas across the US and Canada but if you're not lucky enough to secure yourself a seat in a theatre or you simply would rather just watch at home instead, here's everything you need to know about the final episode and how long it will actually be.

Set your alarms, you're gonna want to tune in the second it drops...

How long is the final episode of Stranger Things 5?

Stranger Things 5's finale episode will likely see the final battle against Vecna. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 episode 8 runtime revealed

As confirmed by AMC and Regal theatres, the Stranger Things finale episode will be 2 hours and 5 minutes long (125 minutes) making it a juicy cinematic feature length episode.

While it's the longest episode in the final season, it's not the longest episode of the overall series... That title belongs to Stranger Things 4's mammoth final episode which clocked in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Expect season 5's finale to be packed with the same amount of crazy twists, reveals and jaw-dropping moments... and plenty of moments that will make you cry your eyes out.

Does Max wake up in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

When does the Stranger Things 5 finale come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 5's final episode will be released on December 31st at 5PM PT/8PM ET, which means those in the Pacific and Eastern timezones will be finished before the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of 2026.

However, the rest of us will have to wait until the early hours of January 1st to tune in...

Don't worry—no one is getting the final episode earlier than the rest. It will be released on Netflix at the exact same time globally, it just depends on where you live in world...

If you're in the UK, you may as well stay up for an all nighter as it drops on Netflix at 1AM GMT.

Will Eleven die in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

As for what will happen in the final ever episode of Stranger Things? Well, all of that is being kept under wraps obviously. Based on how powerful Vecna has become since we last saw him in season 4, the final battle will likely spill over into the final episode.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer has also teased that the last 40 minutes of the final episode will be the cast, crew and characters themselves processing the end.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffers revealed that every actor's final scene was their last day on set so expect it to be VERY emotional.

"Particularly the last 35 minutes, 40 minutes, of that episode are us processing the end of the show and saying goodbye to these actors," Ross said. "We just finished editing all those scenes, and… It was emotional, just to edit it. Because these people, they weren’t acting in this moment."

