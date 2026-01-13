Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major scene between Will and the Mind Flayer was cut

Stranger Things 5 documentary reveals major Will vs. Mind Flayer scene was cut. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

It appears that Will was originally supposed to fight the Mind Flayer himself but the scene didn't make it to air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things fans are losing it after finding out that a huge Will scene with the Mind Flayer was cut from the show.

On January 12th, Netflix released their behind the scenes documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5. The moving film includes emotional interviews with the cast and crew and reveals exactly how the Duffer Brothers put the final season of Stranger Things 5 together - from the script to the stunts to the special effects.

One moment that has caught fans' attention is a scene which seems to suggest that Will was originally supposed to take down the Mind Flayer himself. So what was the Will versus Mind Flayer scene and why was it removed?

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo reveals the first scene he ever filmed on the show

Around midway through One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, fans have spotted a moment where Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, appear in front of a whiteboard with extensive notes about Stranger Things 5 and there's a key bullet point titled: "Will confronts Mind Flayer".

If that weren't enough, there's also another scene where you see a document open on one of the Duffer Brothers' laptops and, if you zoom in, you can see the phrase: "Will pulls apart the inner workings of the mind flayer."

In the viral document, you can also see the directions: "the monster roars in anger at will" and "will drops to the ground at the same time, exhausted and bleeding out”

As a result, fans are convinced that a major Will scene was cut from Stranger Things 5 and never made it to air.

In a viral tweet, one fan wrote: :""will confronts mindflayer" and what happened to that.""

Another added: "why the f--- did they change this."

"will confronts mindflayer" and what happened to that pic.twitter.com/herJS51eEi — 𓆩☆𓆪 (@ronancebot) January 5, 2026

“the monster ROARS in anger at will”



“will pulls apart the inner workings of the mind flayer”



“will drops to the ground at the same time, exhausted and bleeding out”



what do you MEAN they got rid of this

pic.twitter.com/1lXLTBGmdh — hannah (@sorcererswill) January 12, 2026

While Will doesn't have a direct face-off with the Mind Flayer in season 5, he does use his mind to control Vecna and help put an end to his shenanigans.

Nevertheless, some fans are disappointed that we never got to see Will go head to head with the Mind Flayer.

What do you think? Are you upset the scene got cut?

Read more about Stranger Things here:

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.