Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sterling Point season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Sterling Point season 2? Everything you need to know about the future of the Prime series.

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Obsessed with Sterling Point on Prime and want to know if Sterling Point season 2 is happening? We're here to help.

Released on August 5th, Sterling Point explores what happens when 17-year-old twins Annie and Connor Jacobson inherit a Canadian island after their estranged grandfather passes away. When Annie heads to the island, her life is turned upside down as she uncovers a wave of secrets about her family history and drama quickly ensues.

Sterling Point season 1 ends on a massive cliffhanger but has the show been renewed for season 2? Here's all the information we know so far about Sterling Point season 2 including the release date, cast details, plot spoilers, teasers, trailers and so much more.

When does Sterling Point season 2 come out?

When does Sterling Point season 2 come out? Picture: Prime

Has Sterling Point been renewed for season 2?

As it stands, Prime are yet to announce if Sterling Point will be returning for a second season. However, you needn't worry just yet. Prime usually wait a few weeks or months before announcing if a show has been renewed. Whether Prime renew the series will likely depend on viewership so keep recommending the show to friends.

When is the Sterling Point season 2 release date?

Until Prime reveal if Sterling Point season 2 is happening and production begins, we won't know an official release date. However, Prime tend to release seasons of shows annually so we could see season 2 as soon as mid to late 2027.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if and when the show is renewed and a release date is confirmed.

WARNING: Sterling Point season 2 spoilers below

Who is in the Sterling Point season 2 cast? Picture: Prime

Who is in the Sterling Point season 2 cast?

Based on how Sterling Point season 1 ends, we imagine that most of the cast will be back for season 2.

Ella Rubin - Annie

Amélie Hoeferle - Ramona

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie - Ellis

Daniel Quinn-Toye - Rory

Bo Bragason - Oona

Keen Ruffalo - Connor

Mabel Strachan - Maple

Missi Pyle - Denise

Jay Duplass - Steven

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe

However, we also imagine that more new characters will be introduced to cause more chaos.

What will happen in Sterling Point season 2?

As Sterling Point is not based on a book, we won't know what will happen in season 2 until it airs. After that finale, we imagien that Annie and Connor will discover even more about their family history. On top of that, we'll see if Annie ends up with Rory and Ellis and what's next for Ramona and Oona's relationship.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, creator Megan Park teased: "Season 1, you do spend a lot of time setting up the world, and then I do almost feel like if you get a season 2, it’s when you relax and go deeper. [Ramona and Annie] switch lives, so there’s a lot for a second season to come back to."

She added: "And then there’s also the whole thing about when Ramona turns 18, what’s gonna happen with the property?" and "I would love to spend more time with the parents. Specifically, who’s Oona’s mom?"

Is there a Sterling Point season 2 trailer?

As it stands, Prime are yet to release any trailers or teasers for Sterling Point season 2.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if and when they do.

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