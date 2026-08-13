Here's how old the Sterling Point cast are in comparison to their characters

Here's how old the Sterling point cast are in comparison to their characters. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

A full breakdown of the Sterling Point cast ages and how old their characters are including Ella Rubin, Amelie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're watching Sterling Point on Prime, chances are you may be wondering how old the characters and actors are.

Sterling Point is officially Prime's new hit teen drama. The dramatic series follows twins Annie and Connor who inherit a Canadian island after their estranged grandfather dies. The siblings then discover a tangled web of secrets and lies including long-lost relatives and so much more. Not to mention, Annie finds herself at the centre of a love triangle.

Like many shows, the cast aren't exactly the same ages as their characters but how old are they? Scroll down to find out the ages of Ella Rubin, Amelie Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason and more.

Watch the Sterling Point trailer

How old is Annie in Sterling Point? How old is Ella Rubin?

Main character Annie in Sterling Point is just 17 years old and the TV series is set the summer after she graduates high school. However, Annie celebrates her 18th birthday during the show so, from episode five onwards, she's an 18-year-old.

As for Ella Rubin, who plays her, she was born on September 2nd, 2001 which makes her 24 years old at the moment. This means that Ella is six years older than her character.

How old is Annie in Sterling Point? How old is Ella Rubin? Picture: Prime

How old is Ramona in Sterling Point? How old is Amelie Hoeferle?

Ramona plays a huge role in Annie's life when she travels to Sterling Point and realises that their family histories are interconnected in ways neither one of them could imagine. She is just a little younger than Annie at 17 years old.

Just like Ella Rubin, actress Amelie Hoeferle is 24 years old. Her birthday is June 5th 2002.

How old is Ramona in Sterling Point? How old is Amelie Hoeferle? Picture: Prime

How old is Ellis in Sterling Point? How old is Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie?

Ellis' age is never actually specified in Sterling Point but, as one of Annie's potential love interests, we would estimate that he's around the same age. In Canada, you need to be 18 to have a pilot's license so, given that Ellis flies a sea plane in the first episode, he must be at least 18 years old.

Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie is a similar age to Ella Rubin irl. His birthday is June 20th, 2003 and he is 23 years old.

How old is Ellis in Sterling Point? How old is Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie? Picture: Prime

How old is Rory in Sterling Point? How old is Daniel Quinn-Toye?

As for Annie's other love interest, Rory's age is also unclear in the show. It's revealed early on that they were friends in middle school so it's likely that they are also similar ages. We would guess that Rory is 18 also.

Meanwhile, fan sits list Daniel Quinn-Toye's birthday as November 3rd 2002 which would make him 23 years old.

How old is Rory in Sterling Point? How old is Daniel Quinn-Toye? Picture: Prime

How old is Oona in Sterling Point? How old is Bo Bragason?

Oona has quickly emerged as a fan-fave caracter in Sterling Point. Her age is never specified in the show but we find out that she's been close to Ramona since they were kids so she is likely around 17.

Bo Bragason is a little bit older than her character. Born on March 27th 2004, the British actress is 22 years old.

How old is Oona in Sterling Point? How old is Bo Bragason? Picture: Prime

How old is Connor in Sterling Point? How old is Keen Ruffalo?

Connor and Annie are twins so they're the exact same age. This means that Connor is 17 at the start of the series and he also turns 18 in episode 5.

Keen Ruffalo is also older than his character. Aged 25, his birthday is June 19th, 2001.

How old is Connor in Sterling Point? How old is Keen Ruffalo? Picture: Prime

How old is Sully in Sterling Point? How old is Nikko Angelo Hinayo?

Another fan fave character in Sterling Point is Sully. His age is also never revealed in the show but we'd guess that he is around 17 or 18.

As for Nikko Angelo Hinayo, there's no information about their age online currently.

How old is Sully in Sterling Point? How old is Nikko Angelo Hinayo? Picture: Prime

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any further details about the cast and their ages are revealed.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.