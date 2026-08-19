Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2

19 August 2026, 17:33

Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2
Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are you Team Ellis or Team Rory? Here's who Annie ends season 1 with and what the creator's said about season 2.

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Sterling Point fans are divided by Annie's wild love triangle with Ellis and Rory but who does she actually end up with?

Like many great teen dramas before it, Sterling Point has a major love triangle that has everyone talking. When Annie inherits a Canadian island from her estranged grandfather, she moves there to find out more about her family history and, along the way, she finds herself torn between Sterling Point local Ellis and her former childhood friend Rory.

Sterling Point season 1 appears to wrap up Annie's love story with a firm decision between the two boys. However, creator Megan Park has teased that there could be more Annie, Ellis and Rory drama in Sterling Point season 2.

Watch the Sterling Point trailer

Throughout season 1, Annie has flirty moments with Rory. However, by the end of season 1, it becomes clear that she is more intent on exploring a romantic connection with Ellis. Not only do the pair have an undeniable chemistry but they start spending every waking moment together and Ellis appears to become a romantic afterthought.

Discussing whether Annie could end up with Rory in season 2, creator Megan Park told Swooon: "That’s one of those things where I truly don’t know. If Annie had never come to Muskoka, Rory would have been an incredible choice for her if she stayed in the city. I think they actually deeply relate. They’ve experienced a lot of the same trauma."

Praising their bond further Megan added: "[They] have really high expectations for themselves and do understand each other on a level. They’re able to communicate about it in a way that Ellis isn’t able to communicate about it, which is so Annie’s vibe."

So there's still some potential between Annie and Rory: "He’s got skin in the game. There’s always going to be a chance for a Rory pop-up."

Does Annie end up with Rory or Ellis in Sterling Point?
Does Annie end up with Rory or Ellis in Sterling Point? Picture: Prime

As for Ellis, Megan then argued: "But with Ellis, is she making the choice that she thinks her mother would have made subconsciously? But there is just an unspoken attraction that’s kind of undeniable between them, and Annie is really getting to try on a different side of herself, which is really exciting to her."

She ended by saying: "But is it over? I don’t know. Time will tell."

Who do you think Annie should end up with?

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