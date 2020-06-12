Stacey Solomon’s Rainbow Tracksuit On Celeb Gogglebox- Where's It From?

Where is Stacey Solomon's rainbow lounge wear set from? Picture: Instagram @realjoeswashy/ Olivia Rubin

Stacey Solomon's rainbow tracksuit she rocked on Celebrity Gogglebox has set tongues wagging- so where is it from, how much is it, and how can you get yourself one?

Stacey Solomon's rainbow lounge set on Celebrity Gogglebox has got everyone asking where they can buy the set, so we've done some hunting and found the dreamy two piece, but be warned, it comes with a hefty price tag!

Always the first to poke fun of his girlfriend is Joe Swash, who took to Instagram to let his 1.5 million followers know Stacey had 'dressed up as his favourite ice lolly', but that hasn't stopped so many of you wanting to find out exactly where she's been shopping!

The colourful and super comfy looking two piece is from designer Olivia Rubin, and will set you back a hefty sum, with the top alone costing £200!

The matching wide leg trousers are on sale for £150, so you're looking at a pretty luxurious lounge set that will set you back a whopping £350.

The designer is a favourite of celebs including Stacey, former Made In Chelsea's Rosie Fortescue and Holly Willoughby.

Olivia Rubin rainbow wide leg trousers worn by Stacey Solomon on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Olivia Rubin

Stacey Solomon wore Olivia Rubin's pastel rainbow jumper on Celeb Gogglebox. Picture: Olivie Rubin

It is Pride month after all, so we think Stacey is bang on trend with the rainbow themed co-ordinated comfy lounge look- and so do you lot, who are desperate to know where she got it from!

She and Joe have been doing what they do best since joining the Celeb Gogglebox series, cracking people up with their down to earth chatter and constant banter.

Here's another behind the scenes shot from Joe, if you were doubting us by the way...

Joe Swash jokes he's a lucky man posting cheeky bum shot of Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram @realjoeswashy

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.

