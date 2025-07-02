Squid Game's Yim Si-wan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash

2 July 2025

Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash
Squid Game's Yim Siwan responds to hate from fans amid Myung-gi backlash. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

Katie Louise Smith

Player 333 has divided Squid Game viewers following his shock actions in the final season, and now actor Yim Si-wan has responded.

Squid Game's Yim Si-wan gave an absolutely incredible performance as Player 333 in seasons 2 and 3 of the show. But Myung-gi's descent into 'villain mode' has now prompted a wave of hate and criticism to come the actor's way on social media.

Myung-gi (Player 333) was the crypto influencer ex-boyfriend of Player 222 (Jun-hee) and the father of her baby. Throughout season 2, viewers were rooting hard for Myung-gi's redemption arc, hoping that he'll finally step up to the plate for his unborn child. (And Jun-hee, even though she'd repeatedly brushed him off.)

However, in season 3, Myung-gi turns and viewers come to see just how desperate he's become and how far he's willing to go. After some truly unforgivable actions, fans have now turned on the character with some even calling him more of a "villain" than Thanos or Nam-gyu.

Sadly, that hate and criticism has spilled over into Yim Si-wan's comment section and he's now responded.

Player 333 lives long enough to become the villain in Squid Game season 3
Player 333 lives long enough to become the villain in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Responding to the negative response fans have had to his character, Si-wan told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, I’ve seen the comments online. I also got loads of texts and messages from friends right after season three was released. A lot of them said they really enjoyed the show and found the ending shocking. But even some of my friends sent me hate messages — like, 'You’re so bad! Horrible! How could you do that?'"

"I think I need to love the hate," he continued. "So I’m going to take it all as a compliment. It’s okay — you can hate Myung-gi as much as you like."

Si-wan went on to share that Squid Game was a "huge stroke of luck" in his life but has now decided to not pay attention to the online reaction.

"At the same time, I think it’s best if I don’t read too much into it and just leave it as a really memorable experience," he added. "Instead of letting this huge show reshape my whole life, it’ll be best if I can just maintain the attitude of being a diligent, hardworking actor. I hope I’m essentially the same guy — before and after Squid Game."

Yim Si-wan gave an incredible performance as Myung-gi in Squid Game
Yim Si-wan gave an incredible performance as Myung-gi in Squid Game. Picture: Getty

In another interview with Korean outlet Naver, Si-wan also gave a brilliant response to the criticism he's getting towards his character from international fans.

In an excerpt translated directly from the site using Google Translate, he said: "I see that many people are sending me SNS messages and my followers are increasing. This time, I feel that the purpose is different [from season 2]."

"I think these people are following me to criticise after watching season 3. I got that feeling. I think it’s easier not to know other languages. I don’t want to translate it."

Myung-gi in Squid Game season 3
Myung-gi in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yim Si-wan revealed that he wasn't "thrilled" when he found out Myung-gi would be make it to the end of the games.

"Honestly, I wasn’t exactly thrilled, because I got to see the ugly process that allows him to survive for so long," he said. "So that was a recurring question mark for me throughout shooting — is it really good that Myung-gi is still in the game? How should I be thinking about this?"

"As for myself, Yim Si-Wan, I would have preferred that he died by sacrificing himself for Kim Jun-hee. I wish she could have been the one to play the final game with their baby. But it wasn’t my choice to make."

Instead of dying a hero, Player 333 literally lived long enough to see himself become the 'villain'.



