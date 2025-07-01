Squid Game actor explains why the VIP scenes are so different following criticism

1 July 2025, 14:14

Squid Game actor explains why VIP scenes are so different following criticism
Squid Game actor explains why VIP scenes are so different following criticism. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Squid Game fans have criticised the acting and dialogue in the scenes including the VIPs and now the cast and creator have spoken out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game season 3 is facing backlash over the VIP scenes. Why are they different to the rest of the show though?

As soon as Squid Game debuted on Netflix, fans praised the show for its incredible acting and dialogue. However, the Korean series was also criticised for the dialogue and performances in the scenes involving the VIPs. Unlike the rest of the show, the VIP scenes are performed in English by lesser known actors and viewers weren't impressed.

Similarly, Squid Game season 3 is also coming under fire for its VIP scenes. So why are the Squid Game scenes with VIPs always in English and what have the actors and the creator of the show said about them? Scroll down to see.

Watch the Squid Game - Season 3 trailer

Responding to the criticism surrounding the VIPs, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to TV Guide ahead of season 3's release. He said: "I don't know if the criticism was more about the dialogue but I believe it was more about the acting because we had used non-professional actors back then. So I think it had to do with their performance."

He continued: "This time around, we tried to cast the best, capable actors as VIPs, so I hope it'll come off better."

Nevertheless, the VIPs have still faced backlash this season. Taking to Twitter / X, one fan wrote: "i never thought it would be possible for the squid game casting directors to find actors that were even WORSE than the actors who played the s1 vips, but they definitely proved me wrong!!!!"

Another tweeted: "the VIPs acting in squid game is worse than their characters my gawd".

Shortly after season 1 came out, the original VIP actors spoke to The Guardian about the backlash to their scenes. In a profile, John D. Michaels said: "I think the first thing to dispel is this myth that they just pick us up off the street." John confirmed that there was a long audition process to get cast in the show.

John then added: "It’s different for every show, but non-Korean performers often act with dialogue that is translated by a non-native – sometimes even by Google Translate – so it can sound unnatural. And often we don’t have the scripts for the rest of the show, We are only given our scenes."

Elsewhere, Daniel C. Kennedy said that the setup meant the scenes were difficult to perform: "We were all wearing very heavy plaster masks, and sitting on couches that were at least 20-30ft away from the closest VIP."

He continued: "We all had to yell our lines vaguely into the air, which added to the weird tonality of the delivery.”

Discussing the backlash, he said: "I suffer from extreme clinical depression, so it’s been a bit of a challenge."

Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3?
Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who are the VIPs based on in Squid Game season 3?

Talking to Time about the inspiration behind the VIPs, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "These so-called big tech owners, they step up, telling everyone who they're backing with their money. The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain. They willingly take their masks off."

Dong-hyuk then continued: “Elon Musk is everywhere these days right? Everybody talks about him. Not only is Elon the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he's also this showman. After writing [Season 3], of course I thought, ‘Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk.’”

Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 features new VIP actors in comparison to season 1. Season 1 cast English speaking actors John D. Michaels (VIP 1), Daniel C. Kennedy (VIP 2), David S. Lee (VIP 3), Geoffrey Giuliano (VIP 4), Michael Davis (VIP 5), Stephane Mot (VIP 6), O Yeong-su (VIP 7) in the roles of the VIPs.

Meanwhile, Squid Game season 3 stars David Sayers (VIP Richard), Jane Wong (VIP Jennifer), Bryan Bucco (VIP John), Jordan Lambertoni (VIP Jack) and Kevin Yorn (VIP Kevin).

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline
Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Who are the Love Island 2025 bombshells? Every bombshell confirmed and rumoured revealed

Love Island

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

Love Island's latest recoupling has fans saying the same thing about Ben and Helena

Love Island

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot revealed

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Dumped Love Island star Megan responds to Conor kissing Shakira in 'Snog, Marry, Pie'

Love Island

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025

Love Island heart rate challenge results 2025 stirs villa feud

Love Island

Squid Game creator explains the shock twist ending and major cameo

Squid Game director explains meaning behind shock twist ending and cameo

Who took Gi-hun's money in Squid Game season 3?

Who took the money in Squid Game season 3? The identity revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits