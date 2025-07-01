Squid Game actor explains why the VIP scenes are so different following criticism

Squid Game actor explains why VIP scenes are so different following criticism. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Squid Game fans have criticised the acting and dialogue in the scenes including the VIPs and now the cast and creator have spoken out.

Squid Game season 3 is facing backlash over the VIP scenes. Why are they different to the rest of the show though?

As soon as Squid Game debuted on Netflix, fans praised the show for its incredible acting and dialogue. However, the Korean series was also criticised for the dialogue and performances in the scenes involving the VIPs. Unlike the rest of the show, the VIP scenes are performed in English by lesser known actors and viewers weren't impressed.

Similarly, Squid Game season 3 is also coming under fire for its VIP scenes. So why are the Squid Game scenes with VIPs always in English and what have the actors and the creator of the show said about them? Scroll down to see.

Responding to the criticism surrounding the VIPs, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to TV Guide ahead of season 3's release. He said: "I don't know if the criticism was more about the dialogue but I believe it was more about the acting because we had used non-professional actors back then. So I think it had to do with their performance."

He continued: "This time around, we tried to cast the best, capable actors as VIPs, so I hope it'll come off better."

Nevertheless, the VIPs have still faced backlash this season. Taking to Twitter / X, one fan wrote: "i never thought it would be possible for the squid game casting directors to find actors that were even WORSE than the actors who played the s1 vips, but they definitely proved me wrong!!!!"

Another tweeted: "the VIPs acting in squid game is worse than their characters my gawd".

Shortly after season 1 came out, the original VIP actors spoke to The Guardian about the backlash to their scenes. In a profile, John D. Michaels said: "I think the first thing to dispel is this myth that they just pick us up off the street." John confirmed that there was a long audition process to get cast in the show.

John then added: "It’s different for every show, but non-Korean performers often act with dialogue that is translated by a non-native – sometimes even by Google Translate – so it can sound unnatural. And often we don’t have the scripts for the rest of the show, We are only given our scenes."

Elsewhere, Daniel C. Kennedy said that the setup meant the scenes were difficult to perform: "We were all wearing very heavy plaster masks, and sitting on couches that were at least 20-30ft away from the closest VIP."

He continued: "We all had to yell our lines vaguely into the air, which added to the weird tonality of the delivery.”

Discussing the backlash, he said: "I suffer from extreme clinical depression, so it’s been a bit of a challenge."

Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who are the VIPs based on in Squid Game season 3?

Talking to Time about the inspiration behind the VIPs, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "These so-called big tech owners, they step up, telling everyone who they're backing with their money. The people who really control the power and the system, they no longer hide behind a curtain. They willingly take their masks off."

Dong-hyuk then continued: “Elon Musk is everywhere these days right? Everybody talks about him. Not only is Elon the head of a huge tech company that controls the world almost, but he's also this showman. After writing [Season 3], of course I thought, ‘Oh, some of the VIPs do kind of resemble Elon Musk.’”

Who plays the VIPs in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 features new VIP actors in comparison to season 1. Season 1 cast English speaking actors John D. Michaels (VIP 1), Daniel C. Kennedy (VIP 2), David S. Lee (VIP 3), Geoffrey Giuliano (VIP 4), Michael Davis (VIP 5), Stephane Mot (VIP 6), O Yeong-su (VIP 7) in the roles of the VIPs.

Meanwhile, Squid Game season 3 stars David Sayers (VIP Richard), Jane Wong (VIP Jennifer), Bryan Bucco (VIP John), Jordan Lambertoni (VIP Jack) and Kevin Yorn (VIP Kevin).

