Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why season 3 is the end of the show

By Sam Prance

Is Squid Game over? Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's everything we know about the future of the Netflix series and potential spin-offs.

Squid Game season 3, the final season of the hit Netflix series, is officially out but is it really the end of the show? Will there be any more episodes?

As soon as Squid Game debuted on Netflix in 2021, it became a global phenomenon. People couldn't get enough of the horrifying concept in which players compete to the death in a series of twisted games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won. The show was originally written as a miniseries but was so popular that the streaming service renewed it.

Now Squid Game season 3 has been released, fans are desperate for Squid Game season 4 but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already confirmed that season 3 is the final season. Why is the show ending though and will there be spin-offs?

Scroll down to see what Hwang Dong-hyuk has said about Squid Game ending and the future of the franchise.

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

Why is Squid Game ending? Was it cancelled?

After the release of Squid Game season 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter that he chose to finish the show with season 3.

Hwang said: "Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story. That’s because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun."

"If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc."

Will there be a Squid-Game spin-off?

However, Hwang then explained that he's not against writing spin-offs in future: "For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe."

Essentially, Seong Gi-hun's story in the Squid Game universe is complete but there's no reason why other Squid Game characters won't get spin-offs in future seasons. In fact, an American version is already in the works.

Scroll down to find out what we know about the American Squid Game spin-off so far.

WARNING: Major Squid Game season 3 spoilers below

Squid Game spoiler warning. Picture: Netflix

When does the American Squid Game spin-off come out?

Squid Game fans will likely not have to wait long for a spin-off. In January, Netflix officially revealed that Fight Club and Gone Girl director David Fincher would be making an English language version of the show set in the US.

The American version of Squid Game's release date and casting details are currently yet to be revealed. However, the Squid Game season 3 finale features an A-list cameo that suggests that the series could come sooner than we think.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more information is announced.

