Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3 sees several character deaths as well as several survivors – but who is still alive at the end of the series? Here's the full list of survivors. [Spoilers ahead!]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's over – Squid Game season 3 sees the end of the juggernaut Netflix series but who manages to survive the games and who is alive at the end of the final episode? (In fact, did anyone survive?!)

Going into season 3, several key players were still alive at the end of the brutal second season. Hyun-ju (120), Jun-hee (222), Geum-ja and Yong-sik (149 and 007), Myung-gi (333) and Dae-ho (388) were amongst those who managed to survive the shootout. Even Gi-hun managed to survive getting captured by the Front Man.

But as the deadly games continue, more lives are lost and countless people do sadly end up dying in Squid Game season 3.

Here's every major character who survived Squid Game season 3. Obviously, massive spoilers ahead! You've been warned!

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Who survives Squid Game season 3?

While there is only one winner of the games, one other player does actually manage to escape the island alive.

Elsewhere, several pink guards manage to survive after leaving the island once the games have finished. And several mercenaries on the boat looking for the island are also alive once the credits roll.

The final episode also confirms the fates of Sae-byeok's brother Cheol as he is safely reunited with his mother in South Korea. And Gi-hun's daughter Ga-yeong, who is now living in Los Angeles with her mother and step-father and goes by the English name Jenny.

Here's every major character who survives Squid Game season 3:

Jun-hee's baby girl

Player 246, Gyeong-seok

Player 246's daughter, Na-yeon

No-eul, the pink guard (011)

Choi Woo-seok, Jun-ho's ally

Jun-ho, the detective

In-ho, the Front Man

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

What happens to Jun-hee's baby daughter in Squid Game season 3?

In season 3 episode 2, Jun-hee gives birth to her baby girl in the middle of the Hide and Seek game. And in a cruel twist, the newborn baby is forced to compete in the games or be eliminated.

The baby, who is not given a name, survives the Jump Rope game thanks to Gi-hun and then, following Jun-hee's tragic death, the VIPs declare that she should compete as a separate player.

The baby becomes Player 222 in Jun-hee's place and takes part in the final game (Sky Squid Game) as an independent player. After failing to signify the start of the game, Gi-hun ends up sacrificing himself in order to save the baby who ends up winning the games as the sole survivor.

At the end of the games, the baby is taken by Front Man In-ho who leaves the compound and the island. Six months later, Jun-ho discovers the baby in his apartment with a golden credit card loaded with the full 45.6 billion won prize money.

Does Jun-hee's baby survive Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Player 246 and his daughter in Squid Game season 3?

As everyone theorised, Player 246 (Gyeong-seok) did not die in the shootout and was in fact saved by pink guard No-eul. He successfully manages to pose as one of the guards until No-eul is able to help him escape on a boat.

He's eventually rescued by Jun-ho's crew who are looking for the island, and we later discover that he's now living a happy life back at home with his daughter.

In the six month time jump, Gyeong-seok is fully recovered from his gunshot wounds and is back working at the theme park as a caricature illustrator. His young daughter Na-yeon, who was being treated for blood cancer, is also now out of hospital and is doing much better.

Does Player 246 survive Squid Game season 3? What happens to his daughter? Picture: Netflix

What happens to pink guard No-eul in Squid Game season 3?

After helping Gyeong-seok escape the games, No-eul breaks into the Front Man's offices with the intent on destroying all the player records.

She sets the records alight before flipping through the guard files to find her own. As she reads all the information the organisation has on her, she discovers that her file states that her husband was executed and that her baby was dead.

Believing the information to be true, she gives up hope and is seconds away from taking her own life. After seeing Gi-hun sacrifice himself for the baby, she puts the gun down and escapes with the evacuated guards.

Six months later, No-eul visits Gyeong-seok and Na-yeon at the theme park but he doesn't recognise who she is or know what she did because she never revealed her face or her identity to him.

Knowing that the two are safe, she leaves the theme park and gets a call from the private investigator who says he's received a tip that her daughter may have been spotted in China.

The last time we see No-eul is at the airport, as she leaves for China with a renewed hope that she'll be reunited with her daughter.

Does No-eul survive Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

What happens to detective Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game season 3?

After a two-season long quest to locate the island, Jun-ho finally discovers the compound and breaks in right as the games end.

He comes face-to-face with his brother In-ho (the Front Man) for the first time since season 1's finale but In-ho disappears from the arena with the baby and Jun-ho is forced to leave as the island is minutes away from being blown up.

Six months later, Jun-ho reunites with Woo-seok who has just been released from prison. And when he arrives back at his apartment, he discovers that the baby has been left in his care – with a credit card loaded with the full 45.6 billion won.

Does Jun-ho survive Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

What happens to the Front Man, Hwang In-ho in Squid Game season 3?

In a twist no-one really expected, the Front Man In-ho manages to survive the entire series.

As Gi-hun's heroic sacrifice marks the end of the games, In-ho discovers that Jun-ho has found the island and hits a big red button triggering the demolition of the entire compound.

Jun-ho finds In-ho standing in the arena with the baby, but In-ho disappears before Jun-ho gets the chance to confront him... or kill him.

In the six month time jump, we find out that In-ho is still alive. He arrives in Los Angeles and makes good on his promise to Gi-hun, giving Gi-hun's daughter Ga-yeong his games uniform and a credit card with, we assume, Gi-hun's previous winnings on it.

While being driven through Los Angeles, In-ho rolls down the window to see history repeating itself. Two figures are standing in an alleyway playing ddakji. He acknowledges the player wearing the suit, just like the Salesman.

South Korea's games might be over, but it looks like the Front Man will now be involved in the creation of other games around the world... starting with the US.

Read more: Netflix are creating an English version of Squid Game set in America

Does the Front Man (In-ho) survive Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

Read more about Squid Game here:

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.