Squid Game VIP actor speaks out following "bad acting" criticism in season 3

Squid Game VIP actor speaks out amid "bad acting" accusations. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Actor Bryan Bucco has explained that Squid Game season 3 actually dubbed over the VIP actors' voices in the English language version.

Squid Game season 3's most divisive storylines? Gi-hun's death, the CGI baby, the useless detective and, of course, the VIPs. Now, one of those VIP actors has spoken out amid the "bad acting" accusations that have gone viral.

The VIPS (a grotesque stereotype of extremely wealthy business people who watch the deadly games for entertainment and bet on the players) return in season 3 but their scenes have been widely criticised by people on the internet who think the acting is really "bad".

However, all is not what it seems... For viewers watching the English language version of the series instead of the original Korean version, the VIPs have also been dubbed. The voices you're hearing are not the actors' real voices.

Actor Bryan Bucco, who played the eagle mask-wearing VIP in season 3, has now spoken out in response to the "bad acting" criticism and has set the record straight about his real voice.

Actor Bryan Bucco reveals his voice was dubbed in the English language version of Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Back in June, several videos mocking the "bad acting" in the VIP scenes went viral on TikTok. Bryan responded to one of those videos – posted by actor and content creator @jbstarmax – and confirmed that he had been dubbed by someone else.

"Those are the English dubs. Not the actors’ voices BTW," he wrote under the video. When challenged by a viewer who was adamant they were the "actual voices", Bryan responded: “Well… I would know my own voice lol”.

The actors' original voices can be heard in the original Korean language version of the show. All other international versions, including the English language version, have been dubbed.

Responding to a viewer who asked if "only certain languages had [his] actual voice", Bryan theorised: "I think whoever is contracted to do the dubbing, does ALL of the dubbing. That will always be the default English dub."

"The Korean version shouldn't have English dubs. If there are some in the Korean version, it would have to be due to specific lines having to be re-recorded for clarity."

While explaining the situation and defending himself from the "bad acting" allegations, Bryan also clarified that he didn't want to "sh-t on my voice actor" either.

"I think he did fine, I'm sure it wasn't easy for him to say his lines either," he wrote.

Squid Game actor Bryan Bucco responds to questions about the VIP scenes in season 3. Picture: via TikTok

Despite the criticism surrounding the VIP scenes, Bryan went on to share that he had a good experience filming the show.

"Everyone was super nice. The cast and crew," he said. "Our scenes were the very very last scenes to be filled. Meaning there were no other major actors around except the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun]. Only filmed for 3 days. It was a nice break from studying/work."

He then went on to joke that the VIP actors "sat together reading through lines questioning how any of it should really be said lol."

In response to another viewer who commented that the VIPs were "useless", Bryan added: "I agree :( They didn’t further the story or compliment it well."

