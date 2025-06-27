How did Se-mi die in Squid Game? Why her death haunts Min-su in season 3

Se-mi's death plays a huge part in Squid Game season 3 for Min-su (Player's 125) – but what actually happened to her and how did she die?

Squid Game season 3 is an immediate continuation of season 2 with storylines that span both seasons. One of those storylines involves Player 125 (Min-su) being haunted by the death of another player called Se-mi (played by Won Ji-an).

Player 380 a.k.a. Se-mi's death happened at the end of season 2 and her brutal murder has a huge impact on Min-su who spends most of season 3 haunted by her murder.

For those viewers who don't remember Se-mi, how she died (it was literally in the dark, to be fair) and who actually killed her, here's a breakdown of what happened in season 2 and why Min-su is so traumatised in season 3. Obviously, major spoilers ahead!

How did Se-mi die in Squid Game season 2? Who killed her?

Se-mi was tragically murdered during the ambush in the dorm room in season 2 episode 7.

After Myung-gi (333) kills Thanos, the Os begin to plot an attack on the Xs during the night and all hell breaks loose as soon as the lights go out.

Se-mi, who is an X, gets cornered by Nam-gyu (124) and is completely unarmed. Min-su attempts to distract Nam-gyu by throwing a glass bottle at him and he misses and gives Nam-gyu even more ammo to attack Se-mi.

She attempts to fight back using the glass shards but Nam-gyu ends up stabbing her with the fork as a terrified Min-su sobs and cowers on the top bunk as she's killed.

Min-su failed to save Se-mi during the dorm room fight in Squid Game season 2. Picture: Netflix

Why is Min-su haunted by Se-mi death?

Earlier in season 2, Min-su and Se-mi become friends and allies after Se-mi defends him from Thanos and Nam-gyu's crew. Min-su is traumatised by Se-mi's death because he was too afraid to do anything to help her.

Nam-gyu voice continues to taunt him over it too, telling him: "Oh, you little b*****d, you f***ing saw it. And you just hid there like a little baby and watched her die."

Min-su's regret over what happened to Se-mi is exacerbated when he comes into possession of Thanos' pills. He takes one in order to have the courage to kill someone during the Hide and Seek challenge but it causes him to have intense hallucinations believing Se-mi is still alive.

However, after he kills Player 044, he sees a vision of dead Se-mi and ends up reliving her death as he breaks down in the game arena.

Se-mi appears to Min-su in a hallucination in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Ultimately, it's those hallucinations of Se-mi, coupled with the crippling regret, that brings Min-su's life to a tragic end.

Min-su makes it to the final game of Sky Squid Game, but he no longer has any pills. As he goes through withdrawal, he hallucinates both Thanos and Nam-gyu hanging off the side of the tower.

Min-su has one final hallucination of Se-mi that sees him apologise to her. She reaches a hand out to him and tells him: "Let's go".

In reality, however, it's Myung-gi standing in front of him and he reaches for the metal pole that is being used to push him off the edge. He grabs it, Myung-gi pushes and Min-su falls to his tragic death.

