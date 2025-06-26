Squid Game season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Squid Game season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 27th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's time for the final showdown! Squid Game season 3 (a.k.a. the final season) is almost here and we're about to find out what happens to Seong Gi-hun – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Picking up immediately after the cliffhanger ending of season 2, Squid Game's final outing will uncover what happens after Gi-hun is captured by the Front Man and thrown back into the games.

At the end of season 2, Gi-hun led a revolt against the pink guards but was betrayed by the Front Man who was posing as Player 001. The games will now continue, with several brutal new games ahead for the surviving players.

Squid Game season 3 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Friday June 27th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Squid Game season 3 release times across various time zones.

What time does Squid Game season 3 come out on Netflix?

Gi-hun returns to the games in Squid Game season 3 after being captured by the Front Man. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Squid Game season 3 comes out on Friday 27th June at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Squid Game season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch the first Squid Game season 3 trailer

Squid Game season 3 plot: What happens next?

The official log line for Squid Game season 3 reads: "The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man, who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.

"Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round."

As we've already seen in the trailer, season 3 will pick up immediately after the end of season 2. The games restart, detective Hwang Jun-ho's search for the island continues and a broken Gi-hun deals with the aftermath of the revolt.

On top of that, it sounds like Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth during the games as a baby's cry can be heard right at the end of the trailer.

Squid Game season 3's brutal jump role game sees the return of Young-hee and her boyfriend Chul-su. Picture: Netflix

What games are in Squid Game season 3?

In the trailer for season 3, a handful of brand new games are revealed but details about them are still being kept under wraps.

One game teases the players split into two teams, and then thrown into a deadly maze where it appears they have to fight against each other.

Another game teases a brutal game of jump rope on what looks like a very high bridge. One ill-timed jump will almost certainly result in death.

At one point, Gi-hun dons a tuxedo which suggests he makes it through the final feast as we previously saw in season 1. But what happens beyond that? We'll have to wait until the final episodes drop on Friday 27th.

Does Jun-hee give birth to her baby in Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Squid Game season 3?

There are reportedly six episodes in Squid Game season 3 and yes, they're all dropping at once. You won't have to wait for a Part 2 to drop.

However, once you've binge-watched all the episodes, that'll be it for Gi-hun's Squid Game journey as the series is officially over.

No episode titles have been confirmed yet but we'll update this article as soon as they're revealed.

Episode 1: TBC

Episode 2: TBC

Episode 3: TBC

Episode 4: TBC

Episode 5: TBC

Episode 6: TBC

Mother and son duo Yong-sik and Geum-ja end up on different teams in season 3. Picture: Netflix

