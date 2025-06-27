How much is Squid Game season 3's 660 million won and 1.7 billion won in USD?

Squid Game season 3: How much is 660 million won and 1.7 billion won in USD?
Squid Game season 3: How much is 660 million won and 1.7 billion won in USD?
The prize money in Squid Game season 3 starts at 660 million won per player but changes throughout the show.

Want to know how much the Squid Game season 3 prize money starts at and how it changes each episode? Below is a full breakdown of the Squid Game season 3 prize money after each game in Korean won and how it converts to US dollars.

Season 3 picks up from where season 2 leaves viewers, with half the games having already been played and a large amount of money in the piggy bank.

Just like Squid Game season 1, the highest possible prize winnings for players in Squid Game season 3 is 45.6 billion won. However, you can only win 45.6 billion won if you are the last remaining player alive. If players end the games early, the remaining total is split evenly between whoever is left alive.

The prize money in Squid Game season 3 starts at 660 million won per player but what is that in USD and GBP?

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers below!

Squid Game spoiler warning
Squid Game spoiler warning. Picture: Netflix

How much is 660 million won in USD and GBP?

At the start of Squid Game season 3, we learn that 35 players were eliminated during the revolt leaving just 60 players alive. The total prize money stands at 39.6 billion won and each player's share stands at 660 million won if they agree to end the game there. How does this convert to US dollars and GB pounds though?

  • In USD, 660 million won is roughly $485,000 (at the time of writing)
  • In GBP, 660 million won is roughly £353,000 (at the time of writing)
How much is 660 million won in USD and GBP?
How much is 660 million won in USD and GBP? Picture: Netflix

How much is 1.724 billion won in USD and GBP?

In Squid Game season 3 episode 3, it's revealed that another 35 players died in the game of Hide and Seek and there are just 25 players left standing. As a result, the full prize money rises to 43.1 billion won with each player's personal share becoming 1.724 billion won. This is over double the total per player in episode 1.

  • In USD, 1.724 billion won is roughly $1.267 million (at the time of writing)
  • In GBP, 1.724 billion won is roughly £923,000 (at the time of writing)
How much is 1.724 billion won in USD and GBP?
How much is 1.724 billion won in USD and GBP? Picture: Netflix

How much is 4.96 billion won in USD and GBP?

In Squid Game season 3 episode 4, we discover that 16 players fell to their deaths in the Jump Role game. As a result, the total player count now sits at 9. The entire prize money lifts to 44.7 billion won and the prize money per player becomes 4.96 billion won. This is almost three times the total per player in episode 3.

  • In USD, 4.96 billion won is roughly $3.641 million (at the time of writing)
  • In GBP, 4.96 billion won is roughly £2.653 million (at the time of writing)
How much is 4.96 billion won in USD and GBP?
How much is 4.96 billion won in USD and GBP? Picture: Netflix

How much is 45.6 billion won in USD and GBP?

In Squid Game season 3 episode 6, we are left with just one surviving winner. With just one winning player, the entire prize money ends up being 45.6 billion won just like in Squid Game season 1 and it all goes to one person.

  • In USD, 45.6 billion won is roughly $33.487 million (at the time of writing)
  • In GBP, 45.6 billion won is roughly £24.401 million (at the time of writing)

For a full breakdown of the total prize money and how much each Squid Game player is worth, read the full prize money breakdown.

