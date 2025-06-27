Every Squid Game season 3 game and their rules explained

Every Squid Game season 3 game explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

A full breakdown of the new deadly games in Squid Game season 3 and the rules of how to play them.

Squid Game season 3 introduces viewers to a brand new selection of deadly childhood games and they're terrifying.

Ever since Squid Game debuted, fans have been equal parts impressed and creeped out by how the show transforms beloved childhood games into life-or-death nightmare fuel. From Red Light Green Light to Tug of War, no wholesome playground game is safe from the Squid Game treatment and season 2 was even more gruesome than season 1.

Squid Game season 3's games are every bit as horrifying as you would expect. What are all the games in season 3 though? Here's a full guide of the Squid Game season 3 games and how to play them.

What are the new games in Squid Game season 3?

What are the games in Squid Game season 2?

Squid Game season 2 ends midway through Seong Gi-hun's second time competing in the deadly games. As a recap, the players have so far played three games. You can see the rules for each in our season 2 game breakdown.

Game One: Red Light Green Light

Red Light Green Light Game Two: Six-legged Pentathlon

Six-legged Pentathlon Game Three: Mingle

As for Squid Game season 3, scroll down to see all of the games the show adds in the final season.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

Squid Game spoiler warning. Picture: Netflix

Game Four: Hide and Seek

The fourth game begins in Squid Game season 3 episode 1 and it's a gruesome spin on hide and seek. At first, players are given a red or blue ball at random from a giant gumball machine. It's then explained that players will be sent into an arena where those with red balls are tasked with seeking and those with blue balls are tasked with hiding.

It's not just a case of hide and seek though. Red players are given knives and they have just 30 minutes to find and kill a blue player before time is up. They can also kill multiple blue players if they like. If red players do not find and kill one blue player in 30 minutes, they will be eliminated at the end of the game.

As for blue players, they can either hide for the full 30 minutes or find the exit and escape the game early. Every single blue player has a key and there are multiple rooms in the arena that they can unlock to hide in. Blue players can't lock doors to rooms once they've opened them.

However, there are three different door locks and three different keys. On top of that, they need all three keys to unlock the exit to safety.

Before the game begins, players are given the chance to swap teams if they can find someone of the opposite colour willing to swap. They are not allowed to swap back once the game starts.

Game Four in Squid Game season 3 is Hide and Seek. Picture: Netflix

Game Five: Jump Rope

Just like Tug of War and Glass Bridge in Squid Game season 1, Game Five in Squid Game season 3 is a game in which players can fall to their deaths. Animatronic dolls Young-hee and Chul-su stand at each end of a bridge with a giant jump rope rotating between them. Players have to cross the bridge without being knocked to their deaths.

To make things even harder, there's a large gap in the middle of the bridge that players have to attempt to jump over without falling.

If players make it to the other side within 30 minutes, they pass the game. If players fail to reach the other side before the time is up, they will be eliminated at the end of the game.

Game Five in Squid Game season 3 is Jump Rope. Picture: Netflix

Game Six: Sky Squid Game

Game Six in Squid Game season 3 is a deadly spin on the titular Squid Game. Starting on a giant square platform, the players have 15 minutes to kill one player or more players before the time is up. The players are encouraged to decide who to kill together and the platform has a large pole which can be used to push another player to their death.

After they've completed the first round, the players are taken to a triangular platform where they have to complete the same task and then a final, circular platform where they have to complete the same task again.

As long as at least one player is killed each round, multiple players are able to win the Squid Game. The surviving players at the end of the final round will then equally split the prize money. If the players fail to kill anyone in any round, they will all be killed.

