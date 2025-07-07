Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation

7 July 2025, 14:30

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho&squot;s storyline in English translation
Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's how Player 388's translated Squid Game season 3 storyline differs from the original Korean script.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game fans have noticed differences between the Korean script and the English translation of Dae-ho's scenes.

Squid Game may be one of the most successful shows in Netflix history but it's no stranger to criticism. As the series' final season, Squid Game season 3 has left fans divided over everything from Gi-hun's ending to the VIP scenes. Not to mention, fans also spotted a filming error in Squid Game season 2 where a cameraman appeared on screen.

Now, viewers have realised that the English version of Squid Game season 3 completely changes Dae-ho's storyline.

Watch the Squid Game - Season 3 trailer

In a viral post on Reddit, one viewer compared the English dub/subtitles to the original Korean script writing: "Dae-ho is portrayed as someone who just faked being in the military and as a result, got everyone killed. But he WAS in the military, he was just deemed mentally unfit, so he served as a Social Services Personnel instead."

They continued: "This is completely different from the implied plot point where he just said he lied about being in the army at all. The tattoo was odd, but his way of "proving" he was a "real man" and did the "proper" military service."

It In the comments, one fan wrote: "Korean is hard to translate...But losing these kind of details is weird."

Another wrote: "Ugh. I hate it when foreign shows try to Americanize subtitles and dubs."

Dae-ho in Squid Game season 3
Dae-ho in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Some people have also defended the edit. One person wrote: "I kinda get why they did the translations like that. If Daeho said something like "I took the social service route instead of the marine corps". The average non-Korean would be completely lost since they have no idea how the military system in Korea works."

As it stands, Netflix are yet to comment on the translation change. We'll update you if/when they do.

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Love Island

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

Love Island

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are" meaning as he reveals Gi-hun's final words

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Love Island

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series

Squid Game creator confirms Cate Blanchett ending is not a teaser for US spin-off

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits