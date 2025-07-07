Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation

By Sam Prance

Here's how Player 388's translated Squid Game season 3 storyline differs from the original Korean script.

Squid Game fans have noticed differences between the Korean script and the English translation of Dae-ho's scenes.

Squid Game may be one of the most successful shows in Netflix history but it's no stranger to criticism. As the series' final season, Squid Game season 3 has left fans divided over everything from Gi-hun's ending to the VIP scenes. Not to mention, fans also spotted a filming error in Squid Game season 2 where a cameraman appeared on screen.

Now, viewers have realised that the English version of Squid Game season 3 completely changes Dae-ho's storyline.

In a viral post on Reddit, one viewer compared the English dub/subtitles to the original Korean script writing: "Dae-ho is portrayed as someone who just faked being in the military and as a result, got everyone killed. But he WAS in the military, he was just deemed mentally unfit, so he served as a Social Services Personnel instead."

They continued: "This is completely different from the implied plot point where he just said he lied about being in the army at all. The tattoo was odd, but his way of "proving" he was a "real man" and did the "proper" military service."

It In the comments, one fan wrote: "Korean is hard to translate...But losing these kind of details is weird."

Another wrote: "Ugh. I hate it when foreign shows try to Americanize subtitles and dubs."

Some people have also defended the edit. One person wrote: "I kinda get why they did the translations like that. If Daeho said something like "I took the social service route instead of the marine corps". The average non-Korean would be completely lost since they have no idea how the military system in Korea works."

As it stands, Netflix are yet to comment on the translation change. We'll update you if/when they do.

