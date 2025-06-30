Squid Game creator reveals shock alternative season 3 ending for Gi-hun

Squid Game boss Hwang Dong-hyuk considered a different ending for Gi-hun in mind. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game season 3's alternative ending would have changed everything. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals what else he had in mind for the series.

Did you love or hate the way Squid Game season 3 ended? What did you think about how Gi-hun's journey came to an end? Well, it could have all been very different because creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had an alternative ending in mind...

Squid Game season 3's ending has divided viewers. While some see it as a brutal yet fitting end to the Netflix series, others don't agree with what happens and who dies.

Now, speaking on Squid Game In Conversation (now streaming on Netflix), Hwang has revealed that he was almost tempted to give Gi-hun a different ending that would have changed everything. (Spoilers ahead!)

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

Squid Game season 3's ending sees Gi-hun sacrifice himself to save Player 222's baby. He dies in the final seconds of the games by falling off a high tower.

At the end of the episode, we see the Front Man visit Gi-hun's daughter Ga-yeong in Los Angeles to tell her that her father had died. He also gives her Gi-hun's winnings, before seeing an American recruiter playing ddakji with people on the street.

Speaking about the ending of the series, Hwang said: "I really agonised over what Gi-hun's ending should be. How can I give Gi-hun a send-off that feels right for the series?"

"I'd considered another ending too," he then revealed. "What if Gi-hun survived in the end and goes to meet his daughter? I thought, 'Should he be one to meet Ga-yeong, and also should he be the one who meets the recruiter in the US? Should Gi-hun see the game over there?"

However, he later changed his mind while writing seasons 2 and 3.

Gi-hun dies in Squid Game season 3 after sacrificing himself for Jun-hee's baby. Picture: Netflix

Hwang continued: "Seeing the path Gi-hun ultimately ends up walking, understanding each and every beat of this character's emotional journey, I realised that by the time Gi-hun's story was coming to a close, he had committed a sin during the game, in whatever shape or form."

"So in the end I thought Gi-hun showing us the symbolic message by sacrificing himself as though he were in our place, was the most fitting conclusion to Squid Game."

"It's the ending that stayed the truest to the core character of Gi-hun."

Speaking about his reaction to seeing how Gi-hun's story ended, Lee Jung-jae was taken aback at first.

"When I got to the last page, I saw Gi-hun's final scene and I was a little surprised," he said. "I thought, 'Oh so this is it. This is the choice he made."

"I could feel Gi-hun's state of mind, and when I look back and think of all the different characters I've ever played or ever seen or read, what Gi-hun does, it almost has this religious feel to it."

