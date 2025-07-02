Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Actor confirms how they filmed the scenes

2 July 2025, 16:44

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it
Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Squid Game's CGI baby has caused a stir on social media but it turns out that production actually used a life-like baby for the scenes.

Who would've thought that one of the most divisive parts of Squid Game season 3 was going to end up being a CGI baby? Player 222's newborn baby has become a major talking point on social media but it turns out, it wasn't entirely CGI at all.

In episode 2 of the final season, Jun-hee gives birth during the deadly game of Hide and Seek, and the baby eventually goes on to take part in another two brutal games as the competition continues.

Because of the physical and dangerous nature of the games (including being carried by Gi-hun as he jumps across the Jump Rope bridge), there's absolutely no way they could have used a real newborn baby for those scenes. On top of that, child labour laws would have placed very strict restrictions on filming with the newborn.

However, while most of us all thought the baby was completely CGI, it turns out they actually used a life-like robot to film those scenes.

Squid Game season 3's baby was created using a mix of CGI and life-like robot
Squid Game season 3's baby was created using a mix of CGI and life-like robot. Picture: Netflix

Was Squid Game season 3's baby CGI or real?

Explaining how they brought the baby to life in the show, Lee Jung-jae told Variety: "When I first read the script, when I read the part about this baby being born, I was just in quite a shock myself, too — I thought it was a great element in the story."

"And as for the VFX, we actually had a robot built in the shape and weight of an actual newborn baby. So the robot had actual facial expressions."

"It would wiggle like a newborn baby, and the weight was quite realistic. So that helped me a lot with my performance.”

While the details have not yet been confirmed, it appears they also used some CGI on the robot baby too.

Squid Game season 3's baby appears as a real baby in the 'Six Months Later' time jump scene
Squid Game season 3's baby appears as a real baby in the 'Six Months Later' time jump scene. Picture: Netflix

Of course, in the final episode when detective Jun-ho discovers that the Front Man (his brother, In-ho) has left the baby and the baby's ₩45.6 billion prize money in his apartment, a real baby was used.

The scene takes place after a six month time jump so the baby is noticeably older than she was during the games.

