Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's baby

27 June 2025, 20:22 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 21:22

Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's daughter
Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's daughter. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Does the baby survive in Squid Game season 3? Player 222's baby daughter plays a key role in Squid Game season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lot of the drama in Squid Game season 3 revolves around Player 222's pregnancy but what happens to her baby?

In Squid Game season 2, we learn that Player 222 (Jun-hee) is pregnant with Player 333's (Myung-gi) child. As a result, there's constant fear surrounding whether or not 222 will survive the games. Not only that but, as she's heavily pregnant, there's also a possibility that she will give birth to her baby at some point during the games.

Now Squid Game season 3 is here, we know exactly what happens to Jun-hee's baby. Scroll down to find out.

WARNING: Major Squid Game spoilers below

Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead!
Squid Game season 2 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Does the baby survive in Squid Game season 3?

If you've watched the first two episodes of Squid Game season 3, you will already know that Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth to her baby during the fourth game. In the midst of Hide and Seek, Jun-hee's water breaks and Players 149 (Geum-ja) and 120 (Hyun-ju) both help her give birth to a daughter. Jun-hee and her baby then manage to make it through to the next round alive.

Instead of removing Jun-hee and/or her baby from the games, she is forced to continue competing with her child. In the next game, the contestants have to play a giant version of Jump Rope where they have to cross a tall thin bridge without falling to their deaths. Jun-hee fractured her ankle during Hide and Seek and it looks impossible for her to cross.

As a result, Jun-hee gives Gi-hun her baby to take across the bridge and he successfully completes the game with the baby.

What happens to the baby in Squid Game?
What happens to the baby in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

At the end of the Jump Rope game, Jun-hee tragically jumps to her death, leaving the baby in the care of Gi-hun.

Ahead of the final game, the players are told that the baby now takes Jun-hee's place as Player 222 in the games. This sparks outrage and the other players threaten to kill the baby but they're told that it is now against the rules to kill players outside of any of the official games.

The final game, Sky Squid Game, sees the players have to push each other off the tall structures across three different rounds.

Gi-hun successfully manages to protect the baby up until the final platform where it's him, the baby and the baby's father, Myung-gi, left. Myung-gi threatens to kill the baby if Gi-hun doesn't back off, before the two begin fighting and Myung-gi falls of the tower.

However, as no one pushed the button to start the game, he realises that someone has to die still. Gi-hun then saves the baby and sacrifices himself.

Player 222's baby wins Squid Game in season 3
Player 222's baby wins Squid Game in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Jun-hee's baby daughter then wins the entire games and the series ends with Front Man Hwang In-ho giving the baby to his brother, police officer Hwang Jun-ho.

Hwang In-ho also gives Hwang Jun-ho the card with the baby's 45.6 billion won on it.

It's unclear what happens to Jun-hee's baby after that as there's no further flash-forward into their future.

Read more Squid Game news here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How did Se-mi die in Squid Game? Her death explained and why it haunts Min-su

How did Se-mi die in Squid Game? Why her death haunts Min-su in season 3

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to Player 456.

Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 3? Gi-hun's ending explained

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

Every Squid Game season 3 game explained

Every Squid Game season 3 game and their rules explained

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

How to watch Squid Game in English with a dub or subtitles

Can you watch Squid Game in English? How to turn on the dub and subtitles

Every Squid Game season 3 death: Who dies?

Who dies in Squid Game season 3? Every death in order explained

Squid Game season 3 prize money in USD: All the totals in each episode converted

How much is Squid Game season 3's 660 million won and 1.7 billion won in USD?

How much is 45.6 billion won in USD? Squid Game prize money converted

Squid Game prize money converted from Won to USD: How much is 45.6 billion won?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits