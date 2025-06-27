Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's baby

Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's daughter. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Does the baby survive in Squid Game season 3? Player 222's baby daughter plays a key role in Squid Game season 3.

A lot of the drama in Squid Game season 3 revolves around Player 222's pregnancy but what happens to her baby?

In Squid Game season 2, we learn that Player 222 (Jun-hee) is pregnant with Player 333's (Myung-gi) child. As a result, there's constant fear surrounding whether or not 222 will survive the games. Not only that but, as she's heavily pregnant, there's also a possibility that she will give birth to her baby at some point during the games.

Now Squid Game season 3 is here, we know exactly what happens to Jun-hee's baby. Scroll down to find out.

WARNING: Major Squid Game spoilers below

Does the baby survive in Squid Game season 3?

If you've watched the first two episodes of Squid Game season 3, you will already know that Jun-hee (Player 222) gives birth to her baby during the fourth game. In the midst of Hide and Seek, Jun-hee's water breaks and Players 149 (Geum-ja) and 120 (Hyun-ju) both help her give birth to a daughter. Jun-hee and her baby then manage to make it through to the next round alive.

Instead of removing Jun-hee and/or her baby from the games, she is forced to continue competing with her child. In the next game, the contestants have to play a giant version of Jump Rope where they have to cross a tall thin bridge without falling to their deaths. Jun-hee fractured her ankle during Hide and Seek and it looks impossible for her to cross.

As a result, Jun-hee gives Gi-hun her baby to take across the bridge and he successfully completes the game with the baby.

What happens to the baby in Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

At the end of the Jump Rope game, Jun-hee tragically jumps to her death, leaving the baby in the care of Gi-hun.

Ahead of the final game, the players are told that the baby now takes Jun-hee's place as Player 222 in the games. This sparks outrage and the other players threaten to kill the baby but they're told that it is now against the rules to kill players outside of any of the official games.

The final game, Sky Squid Game, sees the players have to push each other off the tall structures across three different rounds.

Gi-hun successfully manages to protect the baby up until the final platform where it's him, the baby and the baby's father, Myung-gi, left. Myung-gi threatens to kill the baby if Gi-hun doesn't back off, before the two begin fighting and Myung-gi falls of the tower.

However, as no one pushed the button to start the game, he realises that someone has to die still. Gi-hun then saves the baby and sacrifices himself.

Player 222's baby wins Squid Game in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Jun-hee's baby daughter then wins the entire games and the series ends with Front Man Hwang In-ho giving the baby to his brother, police officer Hwang Jun-ho.

Hwang In-ho also gives Hwang Jun-ho the card with the baby's 45.6 billion won on it.

It's unclear what happens to Jun-hee's baby after that as there's no further flash-forward into their future.

