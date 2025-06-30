Squid Game creator explains hidden meaning behind Player 222's baby

Squid Game's baby is a metaphor for the future generation. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Wondering why Player 222's baby was so important in Squid Game season 3? Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has explained his hidden message.

Squid Game season 3 introduced a brand new character in episode 2 – Player 222's baby. And it turns out, she ended up becoming one of the most important characters in the entire series.

Player 222 a.k.a. Jun-hee gives birth to a daughter during the deadly game of Hide and Seek. The baby, who was never given a name, then ends up taking part in the games alongside Jun-hee (with help from 456, Gi-hun) until she's eventually forced to take part as an actual numbered player.

The cruel twist plays a key part in the ending of the games and the ending of the season. As always with Squid Game, there's a subtle meaning to everything and the baby is no exception. Here's what the creator has revealed.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Explaining the meaning behind the importance of the baby, Hwang told Tudum: "Ultimately, the baby represents the future generation."

"I believe we also have the responsibility and duty to try everything that we can in our power to leave a better world for the future generation." he continued. "The baby coming out [as] the winner was in line with the meaning of Squid Game."

The baby was also important for Gi-hun's character arc. In the end, Gi-hun sacrificed himself for the newborn – a move that Hwang says represents the rediscovery of his "humanity and conscience."

While Gi-hun's actions represent the values that Hwang hopes people have towards the future generations, the baby's father Myung-gi (Player 333) is the total opposite.

Player 222's baby wins the games in Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

"He tries to look the other way, prioritizing his own interests, immediate financial gain, and greed," Hwang explains about 333's actions. "He seeks his own interests even at the expense of the baby."

"Myung-gi represents all of us. We constantly talk about passing on to our future generations, how the planet is at its limit, or how the national pension system will soon [run] dry.

"But when it comes down to it, no one wants to pay more into the pension fund, we aren’t really living carbon-neutral lives, and we still produce just as much waste — all for our own convenience and self-interest," he added.

Myung-gi's desperation to kill a baby (his own baby, mind you!) so he can win more money in his own name is the reflection of a selfish society.

Myung-gi's desperate actions are a reflection of a greedy, selfish society. Picture: Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk also revealed that Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian drama Children of Men was the inspiration behind Jun-hee and her baby's storyline.

"In the film, the child symbolises the future of humanity," he said. "I wanted to explore humanity’s last hope through Jun-hee’s baby and Gi-hun, who tries to protect the baby at all costs."

