Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline

Squid Game creator reveals Jun-ho's original ending after backlash over his season 3 storyline. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

What happens to Jun-ho in Squid Game season 3? Here's how his story ends and what the writers original planned.

Squid Game fans are disappointed over Jun-ho's season 3 ending and it turns out he initially had a different storyline.

When TV shows end, it's impossible to please everyone and Squid Game season 3 is no different. While viewers have praised the cast's performances and the terrifying new games in the final season, fans have also criticised how the show wraps things up for our main character Gi-hun. Not to mention, people still don't care for the VIP scenes.

Another point of contention is Jun-ho's plot. Now, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Wi Ha-joon have spoken out.

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers below

Squid Game spoiler warning. Picture: Netflix

Fans were already unsure of Jun-ho's storyline in Squid Game season 2 because he spends most of the show outside the action trying to find the island. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Wi Ha-joon said: "I do understand from the audience’s point of view, it might have been frustrating and it looked like I was just going in circles."

However, he then promised that Jun-ho had a lot more to come in season 3. Wi Ha-joon teased: "But for me - since I had the whole narrative in mind already - it wasn’t so difficult. In season 3, my purpose and my arc will be fully unraveled, so please stay tuned!” Nevertheless, fans were still left disappointed with his ending.

Does Jun-ho die in Squid Game season 3?

In Squid Game season 3, Jun-ho doesn't find the Squid Game island until the final episode and there isn't a dramatic confrontation with his brother In-ho (The Frontman). Jun-ho sees In-ho carrying Player 222's baby after the baby wins Squid Game but does nothing. In-ho then sets the island to self destruct and they all escape.

We then see that In-ho is unsure what to do with his life when he returns home. However, the series ends with In-ho coming home to find the baby in his apartment and a card with her prize money on it (45.6 billion won). Essentially, the series ends with In-ho becoming a father.

However, people are sad that In-ho wasn't more connected to the action of the show. One person tweeted: "What’s Hwang Junho’s contribution in the entire series? (other than Wi Hajoon serving face card)."

They added: "Took him 2 seasons to find the island, for what exactly? Killing off Inho would’ve been iconic, but he ended up useless."

Another said: "All Hwang Junho's scenes, even if you edited it out, there's gonna be no effect in the plot lmfao."

What’s Hwang Junho’s contribution in the entire series? (other than Wi Hajoon serving face card)

Took him 2 seasons to find the island, for what exactly? Killing off Inho would’ve been iconic, but he ended up useless.#SquidGame #SquidGameS3 #SquidGameSeason3 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/DsVd8sjKpT — • (@rayainalif) June 27, 2025

All Hwang Junho's scenes, even if you edited it out, there's gonna be no effect in the plot lmfao#SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/bZjU5djLA5 — dran (@daheeverse) June 27, 2025

hwang junho you deserved so much better pic.twitter.com/ugCe2XDM6a — wi hajoon pics (@wihajoonspics) June 29, 2025

What was Jun-ho's original Squid Game season 3 ending?

Speaking at a Korean press conference, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "At first, I thought of Jun-ho and the people arriving at the island and joining forces with Gi-hun to finish the game." In other words, Jun-ho was originally meant to help put a stop to the games with Gi-hun. Gi-hun was even going to survive and reunite with his daughter.

Dong-hyuk then added: "As the direction of the story changed, the timing of their arrival was delayed, but I wanted Jun-ho to somehow be able to face his brother. I wanted Jun-ho to see the existence of this child, let him see his brother In-ho. Who can I entrust this child to? I think that’s what made me think of Jun-ho."

Explaining why Jun-ho ends up with the baby and the money, Dong-hyuk said: "After seeing [Jun-ho], his brother entrusted the child to him. He is a person In-ho can trust and isn’t the type of person to waste 45.6 billion won."

