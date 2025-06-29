Squid Game boss explains "Humans are..." meaning and reveals Gi-hun's final words

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"We are not horses, we are humans. And humans are..." Humans are WHAT?! Now we have our answer...

Squid Game season 3 has come to a devastating yet spectacular end, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is revealing the answers to all the lingering questions you definitely have after that final episode.

In Netflix's Squid Game in Conversation, which is available to stream on the platform now, director Hwang, Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun) and Lee Byung-hun (Front Man, In-ho) discuss the ins and outs of the season – and reveals what Gi-hun was actually going to say in his final scene.

In the final episode of Squid Game, titled 'Humans Are...', Player 456 makes a decision that has left viewers in absolute shock. The moment in question is also left open-ended as Gi-hun gives a powerful speech that he doesn't actually finish.

Now we know exactly what he was going to say, and why Hwang decided to leave us all hanging.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

What does Gi-hun's "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

If you've finished watching Squid Game, then you'll know that Gi-hun dies in the final episode of the series.

Just before Gi-hun sacrifices himself for Jun-hee's (Player 222) baby, he stands on the tower and directs one final message to the Front Man and the VIPs: "We are not horses, we are humans. And humans are..."

Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he knew he wanted to end with those exact lines, but he originally intended on having Gi-hun say more.

"I wanted to continue with, 'As humans this is what we should do, as humans this is how we should be, and starting now, this is how we can turn this world of ours into a better one'," he revealed, before explaining why he decided to remove it and leave it open-ended.

Gi-hun's "Humans are..." speech was originally meant to be longer. Picture: Netflix

Explaining the decision to leave Gi-hun's final sentence unfinished, he continued: "But as I wrote that all out it became clear I couldn't sum this up in a single line. People are far too complex to be defined categorically like that.

"And if I sent the viewers a message that was so explicit, and so normative and didactic, it would actually only serves to limit the message itself."

"So I decided the rest of what I wanted to say would instead be expressed physically by Gi-hun through his actions, through his deeds and the sacrifice he makes to save that child."

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae agreed with Hwang's decision to leave viewers questioning what the rest of Gi-hun's final message was going to be.

"I also thought in that scene, if our message was complete, with nothing left to interpretation, then the audience would just leave it at that, then go 'oh, that's how it all ends'."

He continued: "If we had gone that route, the story would've just had one single conclusion but because we left the last part of the message opened ended, it feels like we're continuously communicating back and forth with the audience.

"So the end's a conversation, we throw you a question: 'This is what I think, but what do you think?'"

Gi-hun sacrifices himself for the baby at the end of Squid Game season 3. Picture: Netflix

Lee went on to explain that the show has always taken a subtle approach to the themes and messages it presents throughout, rather than doing it so explicitly or obviously, and Gi-hun's final moment was no different.

"They sort of permeate the show... Under the surface, everything is carefully planned so for that scene I started by wondering, 'How am I gonna act this moment out?'," he said. "As the actor, do I need to convey the emotion more explicitly or instead should I, like the writer, who's also our director, find a way through whatever kinds of different choices to make my performance in that final scene more open ended?"

Lee then revealed that they actually filmed several different takes of Gi-hun's final moments, all with varying levels of emotional. In a few of the takes, Gi-hun cries. But in the end, Hwang decided on the take used we see in the episode.

"I felt like there was no right answer," Lee said, before Hwang explained that he thought the take used "matched what Gi-hun was feeling inside."

