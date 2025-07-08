Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3

Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

There's a huge error in Squid Game season 3, episode 3 in the English translation.

If you've watched Squid Game season 3 and noticed a mistake with regards to the kill count, you're not the only one.

No TV show is immune to filming and translation errors. In recent years, fans have caught everything from Starbucks cups appearing in Game of Thrones to filming equipment accidentally showing up in The Last of Us. In fact, viewers even spotted a rogue cameraman showing up by mistake during a key fight scene in Squid Game season 2.

Now, fans have discovered a new Squid Game error It has to do with the kill count in the English dub and subtitles.

Like previous seasons, the kill count and money totals are announced at the end of each game in Squid Game season 3. The numbers also pop up on a digital board so it's easy to follow along. However, there's a mistake in episode 3.

At the start of Squid Game season 3, episode 1, the guards reveal that "another 35 players were eliminated bringing the current number of remaining players to 60." So far so normal. We then see the players take on a brutal game of hide and seek where over half them are killed.

Squid Game's kill count in season 3 episode 1. Picture: Netflix

However, fast forward to episode 3 and there's a big error with the kill count. Both the English dub and the English subtitles state: "Over the course of the game, another 110 players were eliminated". We also see the count on the board drop to 25.

Given that there were just 60 players left before the game of hide and seek started, it would be impossible for 110 people to die. Based on the leaderboards, just 35 people died instead.

Squid Game's kill count in season 3 episode 3. Picture: Netflix

Taking to Reddit, one fan pointed out the major kill count error and asked: "Was there something wrong with the english Dub or did they really make such a big mistake?"

One fan commented: "I was really confused by that too." Another said they had to rewatch to confirm that they weren't going "crazy".

Based on reports regarding the original Korean script and other translations, it appears that the error is only in the English dub and subtitles.

As it stands, Netflix are yet to comment on the error. We will update you if and when they do.

